Kapil Sharma jets off to attend ‘paji’ Mika Singh’s swayamvar in Jodhpur, is worried about the groom backing out

Singer Mika Singh is set to find his bride in a new reality show titled Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti. The show is based on a format that has previously seen the likes of Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, and Ratan Rajput look for their life partners. Now, Mika is joining them. And the singer’s good friend Kapil Sharma has already flown to Jodhpur to be part of the festivities. However, Kapil does have one worry--the groom might get cold feet before the wedding. Also read: Shaan on hosting Mika Singh's 'swayamvar', Mika Di Vohti: ‘I have saved many marriages, do counselling'

On Saturday, Kapil shared a carousel of pictures of himself getting on a private jet on his Instagram. Wearing blue printed shirt and white trousers, the comedian waved towards the camera in the first picture. In one, he could be seen inside the jet with his crew. In the caption, he wrote, “Going to attend my brother @mikasingh paji’s swayamvar in Jodhpur. kharcha bahut ho gaya, ek hi baat ka dar hai, kahin dulha na mukar jaaye (We have spent a lot on it, I am afraid of one thing- the groom backing out).”

Pictures shared by Kapil Sharma on Instagram.

Kapil’s joke was met with some laughs by fans and celebs like. Many like Mukti Mohan, Varun Sharma, Mahhi Vij, and Neeru Bajwa dropped laughing emojis in the comment section. Many other fans wished Kapil a safe journey and some even welcomed him to Jodhpur.

Mika Singh also shared a video of Kapil Sharma being welcomed at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Folk singers and dancers were also present at the venue and interacted with the comedian.

Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti will go on air from June 19, airing on Star Bharat. It will see Mika look for his life partner from among the several girls, who have registered to be a part of the show. Singer Shaan is hosting the show.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Shaan had said, “I am not sure about how serious the earlier celebrities were or were they looking at it just to gain popularity. At this point in life, Mika doesn’t need something like this for popularity. Whenever we meet, even during our last meeting, he expressed his wish to settle down. I know he is serious.”

