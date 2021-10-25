Kapil Sharma kisses wife Ginni Chatrath post Karwa Chauth celebrations, see pics

Kapil Sharma has shared a glimpse of his wife Ginni Chatrath's Karwa Chauth celebrations at home and confessed it was their first photo shoot which was shot on phone.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kapil wrote, "First photo shoot on mobile camera after marriage. wish u all a very happy karwachauth from both of us @ginnichatrath." Ginni wore a red anarkali suit, paired with a maang tika. Kapil was in a black T-shirt, denims and blazer.

While a picture shows Ginni looking at the moon through the sieve, another shows her posing with the puja thali in hand. She is then joined by Kapil Sharma and the two go on to pose for a few couple pictures on the terrace. A picture also shows Kapil planting a kiss on her cheek.

Bharti Singh dropped several hearts and evil eye emojis. Harshdeep Kaur commented, “beautiful” and Richa Sharma called it, “Lovely”.

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot on December 12, 2018. They are parents to daughter Anayra and son Trishaan.

Kapil continues to remain busy with his TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show. He was working on their wedding anniversary and had shared a post about the same on Instagram. He had written, “Sorry baby @ginnichatrath m working on our anniversary gift dena hai to kamana b to padega (I have to earn to be able to buy a gift) #happyanniversary my love u. see u in the evening.”

At the time of their marriage, Kapil had told Hindustan Times in an interview, "I feel marriage is an essential part in our lives as it brings stability. Then the next phase is parenthood, which is another important step in a person’s life. I have seen people change after marriage, as they want to go home to be with their wives or kids. I want to experience it all as well. Being a bachelor, having your fun is good but only for a while. Later, it becomes routine and then you look for stability. I feel marriage is the best thing to happen to me.”