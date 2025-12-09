Kapil Sharma responds to fan's complaint on not being able to watch his show with family now

Kapil Sharma is one of the most well-known comedians in the country, as viewers warmed up to his laugh-out-loud jokes and hilarious conversations on his talk shows. His comedy shows would air on weekends on Television, but the show has now shifted to a digital format and premieres exclusively on Netflix. Many viewers who used to watch the show with their family seem to miss that time together. One such fan complained to the actor-comedian himself about the same issue. Here's what he replied! The Great Kapil Sharma Show is available to watch on Netflix.

What Kapil said

A fan took to X and shared, “When The Kapil Sharma Show used to come on TV, every family had a fixed plan for Saturday and Sunday, and everyone could watch the show together. But ever since The Kapil Sharma Show started coming on OTT, we are no longer able to watch it together.”

Kapil replied, “But now I think you can watch according to your schedule.”

Many users did not agree with Kapil on this, and said that it still does not hold the same value and joy that comes when they are watching with the family members together.

About Kapil's shows over the years

Kapil's show was first known as Comedy Nights with Kapil and aired on Colors from June 2013 to January 2016. Then, the show left Colors due to creative differences, and Kapil Sharma launched a new show with a similar format called The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS). It ran on Sony TV from April 2016 until July 2023. From 2024, the show moved entirely to the streaming format with The Great Indian Kapil Show, and is available to watch globally on Netflix.

Kapil is looking forward to the release of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. Produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment, in association with Abbas-Mustan Film Production, the film also stars Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan. The film will hit the big screen on December 12.