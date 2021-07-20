Karan Patel: We have to speak up on the behalf of animals

Actor Karan Patel, along with his wife, actor Ankita Bhargava, has dedicated all his energy to spreading word on protecting animals and showing them love, especially in the ongoing pandemic. He feels it’s everyone’s duty to speak up on their behalf.

For the same, he has come out with an initiative to ensure medical, food and shelter requirement of animals, which has been supported by actor John Abraham as well.

“Ankita and I have always been fond of animals and we consider them to be more human than most humans are. There was no other reason except for our undying love for them we support a cause such,” says Patel, while talking his passion for the cause.

And the feedback that he has got from the industry has been overwhelming and phenomenal. In fact, he gives a special shout out to Abraham, who he calls a “man with a heart of gold”.

Talking about the impact of the pandemic on animals, Patel, 32, shares, “The pandemic took the world by surprise. People were left fending for themselves with less money, and no work. In this process, the strays barely got the basic needs met. It has been very tough on them. It was a situation the world was fighting, so now we want to do our bit for them.”

There’s nothing in particular which irked Patel, or any incident which made way for this passion of his.

“I was deeply concerned for their well-being. I had a lot of strays outside my house and I did what I could for them. But, in other areas, I’m sure there would’ve been few who could be taken care of. That concerned me majorly,” he admits.

That’s why he’s speaking up for animals, and with a hope to drive a change and build a more animal-friendly world.

“Animals cannot speak or voice their opinions. It is up to us now to see what conditions they’re living in or going through and speak up on their behalf. Some are privileged enough to get loving homes, but not the others. I stand by them and want to do my best,” he concludes.