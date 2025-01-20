Karan Veer Mehra is Bigg Boss 18 winner, beats Vivian DSena and Rajat Dalal to take home 50 lakh prize

Bigg Boss 18 winner: Karan Veer Mehra is the winner of Bigg Boss 18. After 104 days of drama, tasks, fights, and millions of votes, it all boiled down to two finalists at the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18. Host Salman Khan stood in the middle of the stage in his signature style, with the top two finalists - Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian DSena flanking him. Eventually, Salman raised Karan's hands to loud cheers from the fellow contestants, announcing him as the Bigg Boss 18 winner. Karan Veer Mehra is the winner of Bigg Boss 18.

Bigg Boss 18 winner

The winner was chosen based on audience votes. As the Bigg Boss 18 winner, Karan walks away with a cash prize of ₹50 lakh and a brand new golden trophy that matches the luxurious interiors of the Bigg Boss house. The TV star now joins Munwar Faruqui, MC Stan, and Tejasswi Prakash as the most recent winners of the popular reality show. The makers have not announced the prize money for the runners-up yet.

All about Bigg Boss 18 finale

Earlier, Salman Khan opened the grand finale with emotional messages from the families of all the top six finalists. After this and a few dance performances by the finalists and other contestants, the sequence of eliminations began. Eisha Singh was the first to be eliminated, ending up in the sixth spot. Actor Chum Darang followed suit as she was the next finalist to be eliminated. Film stars Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, who promoted their film Loveyapa at the finale, then announced that Avinash Mishra was the third finalist to be out of the race for the grand prize. Eventually, Rajat Dalal also bowed out despite reaching the top 3.

The glittering finale saw several film stars, notably Aamir Khan, making his maiden appearance on the show. Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Veer Pahariya also appeared. Bigg Boss 18 was telecast on Colors TV and simultaneously streamed on JioCinema.