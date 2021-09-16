KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan asks Neeraj Chopra, PR Sreejesh if he can touch their Olympic medals, says 'I won't wear it'

Amitabh Bachchan was in awe of the gold medal won by Neeraj Chopra at the Tokyo Olympics this year. Neeraj will be appearing in the upcoming Shandaar Shukravar episode of KBC with the India hockey team's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. Him and his team members bagged the bronze medal at the tournament.

In a new promo for the show, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed the two sports stars with a grand introduction and chants of ‘Hindustan Zindabaad’. PR Sreejesh walked in and fell on Amitabh's feet before greeting the audience. Neeraj Chopra soon followed.

Once the audience settled down, Amitabh turned to both of them and said, “Can I ask a question? Can I touch this medal?” They obliged immediately and handed the medals to him. “Nahi, nahi, pahnunga nahi main (No, no, I won't wear them),” he clarified as they removed the medals. He held both the medals and said, “Arre ye toh bhaari hai acha khaasa (These are pretty heavy).”

“Apne neeji jeevan mein isko pehane ka afsar milega nahi, ek baar choo le bus, yehi bahut hai humare liye (I will not get the opportunity to win a medal in my life, just touching them is enough for me),” he added.

The previously released promos have teased that Amitabh, Neeraj and Sreejesh had a fun time together. Besides answering the questions, Amitabh also asked Neeraj to translate and deliver lines from his movies in Haryanvi. While the sports star delivered the famous ‘main aur meri tanhai’ line from Silsila in Haryanvi, he taught Amitabh to say his famous ‘Ye tumhare baap ka ghar nahi hai…’ line from Zanjeer in Haryanvi.

Amitabh also learned the basics of javelin throw from Neeraj and played hockey with Sreejesh on the sets. The actor ended up scoring a goal as well.