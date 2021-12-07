KBC 13: Contestant shares his love for Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan agrees and says 'My wife isn't here so I can speak'

Amitabh Bachchan comes across all types of contestants on Kaun Banega Crorepati and recently got to quiz a diehard fan of his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt. Contestant Manoj Kumar Goyal also shared how ‘anaar’ was his favourite firecracker which led Amitabh to share his own Diwali accident with the firecracker that left his hand severely injured.

Sony shared a promo of the upcoming episode with the caption, "#KBC13 mein aaye contestant Manoj Kumar Goyal se baat karte samay, AB sir ne bataaya anaar se jude ek haadse ka kissa."

#KBC13 mein aaye contestant Manoj Kumar Goyal se baat karte samay, AB sir ne bataaya anaar se jude ek haadse ka kissa. Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.#SawaalJoBhiHoJawaabAapHiHo @amitabhbachchan pic.twitter.com/4ENk7tA9kx — sonytv (@SonyTV) December 6, 2021

It shows Amitabh asking Manoj about his favourite actor. He said he was a diehard fan of Madhuri Dixit when he was in standard 8-10. He added that among the new age actors, Alia Bhatt is his favourite. He says, “literally pahli nazar me itni gazab lagi (She looked so stunning at the very first sight),” while his wife kept laughing from among the audience. Amitabh asked him not to turn back to avoid seeing his wife's reaction.

Amitabh also added in Hindi, “I am also such a big admirer of her (Alia), my wife isn't sitting behind me so I can speak.”

The two went on to talk about firecrackers and how ‘anaar’ is among the best ones. Manoj said that he buys ‘anaar’ on priority on Diwali. Amitabh however, advised him to light an anaar only after placing it on the ground.

The senior actor shared about his own accident when a firecracker burst in his hand on Diwali, leaving his hand burnt like a 'roasted chicken'. While the audience turned emotional hearing about it, he joked how he would ask the doctor if his palm lines would be fixed. He said that he would ask the doctor to fix the destiny line on his palm so that such an incident never took place again.