KBC: When Shah Rukh Khan didn't know whether to laugh or cry at confused contestant, said he didn't want to play anymore

Shah Rukh Khan hosted just one season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, but had some memorable encounters with contestants. On one such occasion, a particularly confused contestant drove Shah Rukh to tear his hair out and cry in mock irritation.

In the third season of KBC, a contestant named Vikas was stumped by a question on Indian history. “Who founded the Lodi Dynasty in 1451?” Shah Rukh asked him, and gave him the following options: Ibrahim Lodi, Bahlol Lodi, Sikander Lodi, Daulat Khan Lodi.

Vikas chose to use the Phone a Friend lifeline and called up his friend Ankur, who after definitively declaring that the answer was Sikander Lodi, changed his response at the last second, just before Vikas' time ran out.

An amused Shah Rukh broke into Punjabi, and asked, “Is he a good friend? First he confirmed Sikander Lodi, then he said Ibrahim Lodi, what sort of friend is he?”

Vikas was left in a tough spot, but he asked Shah Rukh to ‘freeze’ Sikander Lodi as his final answer. But when Shah Rukh asked him if he was sure, Vikas changed his answer to Daulat Khan Lodi, and then changed it back to Sikander, leaving Shah Rukh in mock agony. “I've lost my mind,” Shah Rukh said, as the crowd laughed. He pretended to cry and said, again in Punjabi, “I don't want to play.”

Vikas went back and forth on his answer one more time, before Shah Rukh froze Sikander Lodi as his answer. It turned out to be incorrect. The right answer was Bahlol Lodi, and Vikas left with ₹640000.

Shah Rukh didn't return to host another season of KBC, which has since been hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The show is currently airing its 13th season.