Home / Entertainment / Tv / Kim Kardashian and Kanye West agree on divorce terms, will have joint custody of their four kids
FILE PHOTO: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. (REUTERS)
tv

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West agree on divorce terms, will have joint custody of their four kids

  • Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have agreed to the terms of their divorce; they will have joint custody of their four children -- North, age 7, Saint, age 5, Chicago, age 3, and Psalm, who turns 2 next month.
AP
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 01:42 PM IST

Kanye West agrees with Kim Kardashian West that they should have joint custody of their four children and neither of them need spousal support, according to new divorce documents.

West's attorneys filed his response Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court to Kardashian West's divorce filing seven weeks earlier, which began the process of ending their 6 1/2-year marriage.

West's filing was virtually identical to Kardashian West's original petition, agreeing that the marriage should end over irreconcilable differences, and that the two should share custody of their children: North, age 7, Saint, age 5, Chicago, age 3, and Psalm, who turns 2 next month. And like Kardashian West's filing, West's asks that the court's right to award spousal support to either person be terminated.

According to Kardashian West's February 19 petition, the two have a pre-nuptial agreement, and under it they kept their property separate throughout their marriage.

Also read: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West file for divorce: The beginning and end of the power couple

The divorce filings bring an impending end to one of the most followed celebrity unions in recent decades, between the 40-year-old reality TV superstar Kardashian West, and the 43-year-old rap and fashion mogul West.

It was the first marriage for West and the third for Kardashian West, who has not asked the court to change her name back to just Kardashian, though she may still do so during the divorce process.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. They share four children together,
Kim and Kanye West file for divorce: The Beginning and end of the power couple

PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Kim Kardashian has reportedly filed for divorce from husband Kanye West. Even in a world obsessed with power couple, this one stood out for more reasons than one.
Kim Kardashian stood up for her little girl.
Kim Kardashian blasts trolls for questioning daughter North’s painting skills

PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • Kim Kardashian slammed detractors for questioning daughter North's painting abilities. In a note posted on Instagram, she asked, "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome?"
