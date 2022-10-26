Kritika Kamra says content on TV is regressive: ‘We don’t do it well’

Kritika Kamra has made the transition from successful TV shows to successful web series and films quite smoothly. The actor starred in several successful shows before making her Bollywood debut with Mitron in 2018 and has since worked in web series as well. In a recent interview, Kritika admitted that content on Indian TV is regressive and she actively tried to stay away from it. (Also read: Kritika Kamra doesn't enjoy saas-bahu dramas)

Kritika shot to fame with the 2009 show Kitani Mohabbat Hai before starring in other successful TV shows like Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Reporters, and Prem Ya Paheli - Chandrakanta. She left television after she made her film debut and later transitioned to doing web series.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Kritika said she actively tried to stay away from the image of the bahu on TV. “I did everything on TV--fiction, non-fiction, hosting. But I did not want to be part of any regressive content. I did not want to do things I didn’t believe in or I didn’t like watching. I tried to consciously stay away from the stereotypical image (of the TV bahu) honestly,” she said.

When asked if she thought the content on TV is regressive, she agreed and said, “It is regressive. I felt it even when I was doing TV. It’s a very powerful medium. It reaches people’s homes and the kind of connect people have with you, I have seen that first hand. People really believe you are like their daughter, daughter-in-law or sister. It’s a very different kind of a connect. And I think we don’t optimise this medium the way we should. We don’t do it well.”

Kritika made her OTT debut with the Prime Video series Tandav in 2021. She went on to appear in Zee5’s Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Prime Video’s Hush Hush, her most recent outing. She will now be seen opposite Pratik Gandhi in an untitled project for Netflix.

