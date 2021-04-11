Lee Min-ho frowns in new pictures shared from his last day on sets of Pachinko

Lee Min-ho has been in Canada, shooting for his upcoming Apple TV+ series titled Pachinko. Based on the novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee, Lee Min-ho plays the role of Hansu in the show. While fans spotted the star on the sets a few days ago, the Legend of the Blue Sea actor has now confirmed that the filming schedule in Canada has come to an end.

He took to Instagram and shared three pictures from his 'last day'. One of the pictures featured the trailers on the sets while another was a mirror selfie. The actor tactfully hid his outfit while covering his head with a hoodie, as he frowned in the selfie.

Fans showered him with love. "Thanks for your hard work, can’t wait for pachinko," a fan commented. "Wow.. Lovely surprise. Keep these pics coming. We love it," added another. Many dropped heart and fire emojis as well.

Lee Min-ho plays a merchant with ties to organised crime in Pachinko. The show also features Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai and Kaho Minami.

Speaking with GQ Korea, via Soompi, Lee Min-ho shared details of his audition. "It’s been about a decade since I auditioned, but the situation has changed from then. I thought it would be so embarrassing if I failed the audition, and I was determined to get the role, so I worked really hard to prepare for it.” He added, “I felt very pressured about having to do well. I was really nervous and excited, and I was really happy when I got the part."

Lee Min-ho was last seen in The King: Eternal Monarch, alongside Kim Go-eun. He thereafter launched his own YouTube channel and worked on a few videos before heading to Canada.

