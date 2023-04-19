Lionsgate Television to bring Twilight saga to small screens, report

Vampires are set to invade our screens once again as Lionsgate Television confirms that a TV adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s best-selling book series, Twilight, is in the works according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter. While it is still in its early stages of development, sources have confirmed that Lionsgate Television, the studio that controls the rights to the franchise, will lead the development on the project before shopping the rights to potential buyers. According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate Television is in early development on a TV series that could bring Stephenie Meyer's beloved book series back to life

The Twilight TV series will bring back the beloved characters of Bella Swan, Edward Cullen, and Jacob Black, and will follow the same storyline as the books. The TV series is yet to have a network/platform or a writer attached, but sources have said that author Stephenie Meyer is expected to be involved in the adaptation.

Fans of the franchise will be pleased to hear that Wyck Godfrey and former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erik Feig, who both worked on the movie adaptations, are attached to executive produce the Twilight TV series.

Twilight became a cultural phenomenon with its successful movie adaptations starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner. The film franchise grossed over $3.4 billion worldwide and made stars out of its young cast.

While it remains to be seen who will be cast in the lead roles, fans are already eagerly awaiting the return of Twilight to their screens. Keep your eyes peeled for more updates on this exciting project.