Love is blind but money isn't! How much do ‘Love Is Blind’ contestants make?

Love Is Blind may have captured the hearts of viewers, but what about the hearts of the contestants who have to go through this dramatic experience? It turns out they're making a pretty penny while trying to find true love. Love Is Blind, the hit reality show on Netflix, has gained immense popularity for its unique concept of finding love without seeing the person.

According to sources, the stars of Love Is Blind are paid a small salary of $1,000 per week! That's right, they get paid to try and find their soulmate. But that's not all - the show pays for everything from the engagement rings to the apartments they live in during filming.

One contestant from season 2, Jeremy Hartwell, even sued the show for paying him less than half of the minimum wage rate of $15.00 per hour. According to him, the cast worked for about 20 hours per week.

But it's not just about the money - the contestants also get to enjoy romantic getaways at fancy resorts before their weddings. The Love Is Blind season 4 couples stayed at the luxurious TRS Yucatán Hotel in Playa del Carmen. And the show even pays for the basics of the weddings, including the venue, food, and music if the couple decides to go through with the wedding.

Love may be blind, but it seems like money is not. With these shocking revelations, we can only wonder what other secrets the show is hiding.

Love Is Blind has become a massive success for Netflix, with fans eagerly awaiting each new season. While the contestants may not be paid a significant amount, the show has given them a chance to find love, and for many, that is priceless.