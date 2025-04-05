Made In Heaven actor Ravish Desai announces separation from wife Mugdha Chaphekar after 9 years of marriage

Kumkum Bhagya-fame actor Mugdha Chaphekar and her husband, actor Ravish Desai, have announced their separation after nine years of marriage via social media. They revealed that they have been living apart for over a year and have mutually decided to part ways. Also Read: After Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat quits Kundali Bhagya: ‘Goodbyes are not easy’) Actors Mugdha Chaphekar, Ravish Desai announce separation.

Ravish Desai announces separation from Mugdhya Chaphekar

On Saturday, Ravish took to Instagram and shared a post that read, “After much contemplation and thought, Mugdha and I decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. It’s been more than a year now. We have had a beautiful journey together — one of love, friendship, and respect — and that will continue all our lives. Kindly do not believe in any false stories or statements. Thank you for your love and support.” The actor turned off the comment section for the post.

Mugdha and Ravish met for the first time on the set of their show Satrangi Sasural in 2014, where their on-screen chemistry blossomed into real-life love. They got engaged in January 2016 and tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Mumbai in December 2016.

About Mugdha Chaphekar and Ravish Desai

Mugdha is a television actor who made her acting debut in the film Aazmayish as a child artiste. Over the years, she has appeared in several daily soaps including Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai, and Satrangi Sasural. However, she became a household name for her role as Prachi Mehra Kohli in the hit television show Kumkum Bhagya.

Ravish has worked in films, OTT, and television. He made his television debut with the lead role in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi – Meri Bhabhi and went on to star in shows such as Satrangi Sasural, Kunwara Hai Par Hamara Hai, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. He has also appeared in several OTT series including Amazon Prime Video’s Made In Heaven, where he shared the screen with Shweta Tripathi, She (season 2), and Hansal Mehta’s hit series Scoop, which also starred Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Harman Baweja in lead roles. Apart from this, he has been part of films like CTRL, Vijay 69, and Horror Story.