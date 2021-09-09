Madhuri Dixit calls herself 'ghar ki murgi' after Dance Deewane 3 contestant praises Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez

Actor Madhuri Dixit has called herself 'ghar ki murgi' after a Dance Deewane 3 contestant showered praises on actors Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, who will be guests on the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi-special episode of the show. Madhuri is one of the judges.

Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez will appear on Dance Deewane 3 ahead of the release of their upcoming horror-comedy Bhoot Police. The film also features Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor as ghost hunters. In the film, the four set off on a mission to ward off a notorious spirit living in a small hill town.

According to iwmbuzz.com, in Dance Deewane 3, Yami asked contestant Piyush Gurbhele, “Who do you think is cuter, me or Jacqueline?” He replied, “Yami ma’am’s eyes are very cute and Jacqueline ma’am’s smile is very pretty. And today out of all the ladies, Jacqueline ma’am is looking the prettiest”. Teasing him, Yami said, “And I am not looking pretty?” to which Piyush called her 'cute'.

Reacting to the praises being showered on Yami and Jacqueline, Madhuri Dixit joked, “Mere liye kuch nai main ghar ki murgi daal barabar.” In English, it translates to the idiom, self possessions are always undermined and other's possessions seem better.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, Bhoot Police also features Jaaved Jaafri and Jamie Lever in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on September 10 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Madhuri will be making her digital debut with a suspenseful family drama Netflix series titled Finding Anamika. The plot of the series revolves around the story of a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace.

As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies.