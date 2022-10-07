Madhuri Dixit teaches Kili Paul steps to her popular song Channe Ke Khet Me on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Watch

Madhuri Dixit got influencer Kili Paul to dance with her on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. She taught him steps to her famous dance number Channe Ke Khet Mein from her 1994 movie Anjaam. To his credit, Kili managed to copy Madhuri's steps fairly well. (Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding recreated on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Watch)

Kili Paul is a Tiktoker from Tanzania, who rose to fame after performing dance to hit Bollywood numbers in his own unique style. The influencer is currently in India and before halak Dikhhla Jaa, he also made an appearance on Bigg Boss. On Friday, Colors TV shared a promo video of the upcoming episode of the dance reality show on Instagram.

In the clip, Madhuri expresses her desire to dance with Kili. She then gets on to the stage, trying to teach Kili the choreography of her hit song. Kili was praised by the audience and contestants for his efforts. The judges--Madhuri, contestants and Kili then grooved to Dance Mer Rani by Guru Randhawa.

Reacting to the video, Kili commented, “Wow (fire and heart emojis). Several fans appreciated his efforts of dancing with Madhuri. A fan reacted to the video and wrote, “This man never disappoints us. Lots of love from India. Keep loving India. Proud of this man.” Other fan commented, “That was soo amazing. I can't wait for the episode.” Many fans dropped heart emojis and showed excitement for his dance with Madhuri.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a dance reality show which is currently judged by Madhuri, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar. The show, which is in its tenth season right now, airs on Colors TV on every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

