Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy reveals her must-try Trader Joe's snack. Are you ready for the real MVP of chips?

ByPaurush Omar
Apr 06, 2023 08:52 PM IST

Madison LeCroy, the Southern Charm hairstylist, has revealed her favorite snack from Trader Joe's and it's not what you might expect

Madison LeCroy, the popular hairstylist from Southern Charm, recently revealed her favorite snack food from Trader Joe's, and it's not what you would expect. While many people rave about the dumplings from the popular grocery chain, Madison is fixated on the chili-and-lime-flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips. She called them "the real MVP snack" in a recent Instagram story, along with a photo of her holding a can of Diet Coke and a bag of the chips.

Madison LeCroy, the popular hairstylist from Southern Charm.(Instagram)
These extra crispy chips are made of stone-ground corn masa and are gluten-free. According to the brand, the flavor is spicy and zesty, making them the perfect shape for dipping. Madison's photo makes a strong case for choosing the chips over the viral soup dumplings that have taken over TikTok.

Madison posts a photo of her favorite snack to Instagram Stories. (Madison LeCroy/Instagram)
Madison is not the only Bravolebrity to love Trader Joe's. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave has shared her love for the brand's lentils and even shared a tip on how to use them. Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Gina Kirschenheiter's kids are obsessed with the store's linguine with clam sauce and its already-made hard-boiled eggs.

It's clear that Trader Joe's has a wide range of delicious and popular snacks that have captured the hearts of Bravolebrities and everyday shoppers alike. So, the next time you're looking for a new snack to try, consider giving Madison's "real MVP snack" a chance.

