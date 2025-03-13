Mahir Pandhi says Thanos is just a ‘weaker’ version of Ramayana's Bali, calls working in Veer Hanuman a blessing

After impressing fans with his performance as Digvijay in Vanshaj, Mahir Pandhi is set to embark on a new journey, portraying mythological characters. The actor will be seen playing the roles of Bali and Sugreev in the latest show Veer Hanuman. Mahir Pandhi, who plays Bali in Veer Hanuman, compares the character with Marvel's Thanos.

(Also Read: Sayli Salunkhe recalls being confused before agreeing to play Mata Anjana in Veer Hanuman: ‘My parents said just do it’)

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Mahir reflected on the significance of these roles in Veer Hanuman for him and the physical transformation he underwent. He also shared his thoughts on why he believes Thanos is just a "weaker Bali".

Mahir on doing mythological show for the first time

Mahir spoke about doing a mythological show for the first time and said, "I feel I have always been running away from monotony. So, it's all about exploring more and adding to that palette as an artiste. It's always a learning experience—an opportunity to grow and, hopefully, leave a mark. We are trying to bring something beyond the ordinary. We are doing something familiar yet presenting it in a way you haven’t seen before. It’s a great opportunity to be part of something new."

Talking about transforming his physical appearance and bulking up for the role, Mahir said, “It's always fun initially when you have to do something like this. Because every time we see something which is not very organically or naturally how it used to be in that era, especially from what we know. People back then didn’t look like bodybuilders or appear ripped. They had naturally gained muscle; they didn’t go to gyms—they were fighting wars. They would go days without eating and then have a big meal to regain strength. Ideally, we have tried to stay as close as possible to the true concept of strength in that era, especially considering Bali and Sugreev, two powerful warrior brothers. Bali, being Bali, was the strongest of all, and I had to do justice to that.”

Why Mahir thinks Thanos is weaker Bali

In one of his Instagram posts, Mahir stated that he believes Thanos is a weaker version of Bali. When asked why, he explained, "History is scripted. If you look at ancient stories—whether in Greek mythology, Egyptian legends, or anywhere in the world—when you study the scriptures, you’ll realise that similar ideas have existed in our culture. So, I don’t think Thanos was an entirely original concept; it is an idea from Hindu mythology. This very idea existed in Kishkindha long before Thanos was imagined. Bali was already fighting wars in those times."

He further added, "When we look at Vanars, I want to present their story in a way that resonates with the current generation. Vanars were typically those who were outcast by society. It was always either humans (Nars) or demons (Rakshasas) and gods were sitting safely. When you talk about Thanos, his goal was to eliminate half of existence so the strongest could survive. Bali had a similar ideology. But I guess Bali existed long before Thanos."

Mahir then spoke about switching between Sugreev and Bali, saying, "You see an alter ego of Mahir in Bali and a sense of my reality in Sugreev. I don’t think I am switching my mindset but rather tapping into my alter ego. The characters I have played so far follow a certain pattern, but with each role, I evolve. Evolution brings new challenges. The key is to find the right balance because, at the end of the day, Bali and Sugriv are brothers. It’s a lot of fun. I love characterisation—creating backstories, especially when there’s no definitive historical depiction of Bali and Sugreev. For Bali’s look, I was deeply invested. We researched extensively to find inspiration for his appearance."

Bali's hairstyle is inspired by the Vikings series. However, Mahir believes that Vikings were inspired by Hindu culture, and Bali’s look simply reminds people of that again. He said, "For example, Vikings was inspired by our culture, so we decided to bring that essence back for Bali. Some elements you saw in Vikings originated from our era. We didn’t necessarily have godly hair and appearances, but there were distinct features that people had forgotten that came from our culture. Bali’s look, his tilak, his body language—everything serves as a reminder that we were the originators of this aesthetic, even if people have forgotten over time."

Mahir calls playing Bali and Sugreev a blessing

Mahir revealed that playing Bali and Sugreev hasn’t been a challenge but more of a blessing. He said, "I don’t think people get to do this today. It’s an absolute pleasure to be able to play two characters in such a big show. I hope you all love it because it means a lot to me. I am putting my heart, soul, and immense effort into this. It needs to be something you remember forever—otherwise, I’ll have failed."

Veer Hanuman is a mythological television show that tells the story of Bal Hanuman. The show also stars Aan Tiwari, Sayli Salunkhe, and Arav Chaudhary in key roles, among others. It premiered on SAB TV on March 11.