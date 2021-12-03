Mallika Dua says 'our man is fighting' on father Vinod Dua's health: 'No matter the outcome, we will celebrate him'

Comedian and actor Mallika Dua on Friday shared a health update about her father, veteran journalist Vinod Dua. He is currently admitted to a Delhi hospital. Taking to Instagram Stories, Mallika shared a photo of hers showing the victory symbol along with a note.

Mallika Dua wrote, "Our man is fighting. Not sure if it's a lost battle or what. Either way, what one must always remember is that a life well-lived is far valuable than a needlessly long one lived in fear and despair. He has lived and how. No matter the outcome, we will celebrate him. He never taught us to mope or be afraid. As he always tells me, ‘Darna nahi hai puttar (Don’t be scared, child)’." Mallika also has an elder sister Bakul Dua who is a clinical psychologist.

Mallika also dropped her picture.

Earlier this week had said that her father was critical and admitted to the ICU. Mallika had urged people not to spread death rumours about her father. On Instagram Stories, Mallika had written, "Request everyone to not spread rumours about my father's demise. He is in the ICU. Fighting still. Whatever be the outcome. Let him have his dignity. Do not believe/spread misinformation, please. I will issue all official news and updates on him. Not Twitter."

She had also said, "My Papaji is beyond critical in the ICU. His health had been deteriorating rapidly since April. He also is unable to come to terms with losing the light of his life. He has lived an extraordinary life and given us the same. He deserves no pain. He is immensely loved and revered and I request you all to pray that he experiences as little pain as possible."

On Tuesday, the hospital authorities had issued a statement. "Shri Vinod Dua is presently under treatment at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi. In view of his critical condition, he has been admitted to the intensive care unit where his condition is being monitored by a team of senior doctors," news agency PTI reported quoting the hospital.

Also Read | Mallika Dua urges people not to spread rumours about her father Vinod Dua's death: 'Let him have his dignity'

Earlier this year, Vinod Dua was hospitalised after contracting the coronavirus. In June, he lost his wife, radiologist Padmavati 'Chinna' Dua, after a long battle with Covid-19.