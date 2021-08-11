Mika Singh says those who criticise reality shows for featuring 'sob stories' aren't being approached to judge them

Singer Mika Singh seemingly responded to recent comments made by Sonu Nigam, about reality shows favouring sob stories over talent. Mika implied that comments such as this are made by people who aren't being approached to judge reality shows.

In an interview, Mika Singh said that this trend has been continuing for decades and that it is 'disappointing' to see people who once judged reality shows themselves making such statements.

He told a leading daily, "Look, people connect with such stories because all of us come across them in real life. The tears and emotions are genuine. It’s disappointing to see people who once judged reality shows talk badly about them today. They have also witnessed it during their seasons."

He continued, "Pichhle bees saal se chalta aa raha hai yeh rona-dhona (This trend has been going on for 20 years). It’s genuine and that’s why it is called reality. Problem ye hai ki jo log judge kar chuke hain aur dekha hai ye saara, aaj woh uske baare mein bol rahe hain (The problem is that people who've seen this happen when they were judges are the ones talking about it now). That’s wrong. Just because I am not approached to judge a reality show, I should not badmouth reality shows. Having said that, it’s the talent that takes you places."

Sonu Nigam, who has judged Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in the past, had told the leading daily, “If they weren’t working (sob stories), it would not be happening so often on reality shows. In the deepest corner of my heart, I feel sob stories are working. It is a marketing thing, and people are not fools. Their hearts are in the right place. I also feel that the contestants in reality shows are extremely talented. They are ‘dhurandhars’.” He did, however, admit that he didn't have any right to comment on what works for someone and what doesn't, and said that the contestants are very talented.

Similar comments were made by the winner of the first season of Indian Idol, Abhijeet Sawant. He told Aaj Tak, "These days, the makers are more interested in whether the participant can polish shoes or how poor he is, rather than his talent. You should watch regional reality shows where viewers may not know anything about the background of their favourite contestants. Their focus is only on singing, but in Hindi reality shows, the tragic and sad stories of contestants are shown. The focus is only on that."

Also read: Anurag Basu on sob stories on reality shows: They’re pure and organic, you can’t put fake emotions

Mika Singh was recently involved in a controversy when he lobbed insults at self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, whom he accused of insulting people in Bollywood. The feud escalated and the two released diss tracks against each other.