Mom-to-be Debina Bonnerjee shares video from her maternity shoot, fans say 'more power to you'. Watch

Debina Bonnerjee took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes clip from her maternity shoot on Friday. In the clip, she cradled her baby bump while posing for photos. Reacting to her shoot, her fans called her ‘gorgeous.’ In August, she announced her second pregnancy on Instagram. (Also read: Bipasha Basu shares new pic from maternity photoshoot, says 'Love the body you live in')

For her maternity shoot, she wore a black tube top with matching thigh-high stockings. She gave many poses for the camera while her baby bump. She accessorised her outfit with white over-shirt and black high heels. She sat on a stool and gave stylish poses while keeping her hands on her stomach.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Debina wrote, “Capturing the miracles!” Reacting to the video, One of her fans wrote, “More power to you.” Another fan commented, “How lovely bon (red heart emoji).” Other fan wrote, “You look absolutely gorgeous, so unique and classy."



Debina got married to Gurmeet Choudhary in 2011. The two first met on the sets of the 2008 TV show Ramayan, where they played the character of Ram and Sita. They welcomed daughter Lianna in April this year. On Instagram, they had posted a clip and written, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our ‘BABY GIRL' into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings.”

While announcing her second pregnancy, she wrote, “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us” on Instagram.

