Mona Singh recalls husband Shyam Gopalan’s ‘super bad’ proposal, reveals how he nervously messed it up
Mona Singh, who celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Shyam Gopalan last month, shared details about their love story during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. She revealed that he popped the question on her birthday in 2019 and it was a ‘super bad’ proposal.
“Itna bekaar proposal tha, main kya bataun! Maine kya socha tha aur kya hua (It was such an unsatisfactory proposal. It was nothing like what I hoped for). I was like, ‘What is this? This is not a proposal,’” she told Kapil Sharma.
Talking about the proposal, Mona said that Shyam told her that he wanted to buy a kurta and asked her to join him for shopping. He picked her up, stopped his car at the turning of a road and blurted out, “Will you marry me?” Out of nervousness, he slipped the ring on her finger, without even waiting for her answer.
Mona said that Shyam’s car was blocking the road and other vehicles were honking behind them, so she asked him to move forward. “Usne gaadi chalani shuru ki, phir kehta hai, ‘Oho, song toh play karna bhool gaya, yeh lo song!’ (He started driving ahead and realised he forgot to play the song while proposing, so he played it after everything was done). Super bad, but I have a story to tell,” she laughed.
Last year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Mona talked about spending the lockdown with Shyam. “We were supposed to go to Italy and Spain, which did not happen. Now, everything is in the house only. We are exploring and learning things about each other. In a way, it has been good because I have never been home for so many days. We cook, clean, watch TV shows, movies together, order online ice-creams at night or maybe even make them at home. We have been making cookies and baking things together, video calling our families... so it is fun. I’m not complaining at all,” she said.
Mona was recently seen in the Zee5 series Black Widows as a frustrated wife who murders her husband after years of suffering abuse. The show also featured Shamita Shetty and Swastika Mukherjee.
