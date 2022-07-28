Mulgi Zali Ho’s Divya Subhash plans to get engaged in October

Actor Divya Subhash had an intimate tilak ceremony with her beau Akshay Gharat last year in December. Since then the question of when she will get hitched has not left her.

Ask her when she plans to tie the knot with Gharat and she replies, “All I can say is because of the shoot, my schedule is extremely busy.” Talking about her partner’s understanding, she adds, “He says work comes first, marriage will happen. We are planning to announce the date, but it’s not fixed. (Hopefully) We will fix it soon.”

However, the Mulgi Zali Ho actor discloses that she is planning to exchange the rings with Gharat by November. “I’m planning to get engaged in October or November. We haven’t fixed a date yet,” she says.

Interestingly, while speaking to us about marriage, Subhash is shooting for a track in her Marathi daily soap which revolves around Mangla Gaur, a festival imperative for the newlyweds. “I’m dressed as a newly married girl, wearing a nauvari saree,” she quips.

It is this very daily soap that is keeping her occupied. “I have certain contract, rules and regulations when we are shooting. Till the show doesn’t wind up (I cannot get married). I’m thinking about it, but I’m not able to finalise the dates. They won’t give us that long break, since I’m the lead. And if it’s my marriage I would need a big break. My executive producer often tells me that if you want to get married do it after the show ends, warna hamare pet pe laat aa aajayegi,” the 26-year-old concludes.

