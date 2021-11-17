Munmun Dutta recalls getting scolded and 'laughed at during her first show': 'I used to get cold feet in front of...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Ka Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta shared a series of throwback pictures on Instagram. In the old pictures, Munmun shared her experience of how she ‘used to get scolded and laughed at’ when she entered the industry.

Sharing the pictures from her show, Hum Sab Baraati which aired in 2004, in which she played the role of Meethi, she said, “While unpacking my stuff in my new apartment, found these really really old memories tucked away in a suitcase. Stills from my first ever show, Hum Sab Baarati . Just a baby (well figuratively) in first year of college. Incidentally, the first picture was from my First day of the shoot indeed. I had zero experience whatsoever..! I used to get cold feet infront of others, Fumble with my dialogues, would get scolded or laughed at too until I started learning things. So happy and grateful for all my life experiences." She also added hashtags describing the pictures, "#throwback #tbt #memories #shootlife #firstdayofwork #munmundutta #majorthrowback #oldmemories”

Earlier this month, Munmun announced that she has moved to a new house in Mumbai. Sharing a late post on Instagram, Munmun wrote, “Moved into my new home, in the middle of hectic shoot schedule, fell super ill, recovered... But absolutely thrilled to start a new journey in my new home. It’s been a dream come true.”

“Took a much needed break from social media, spent quality time with Maa and my closest people, spent a quiet Diwali with them in my own way. Starting from ground zero without any help to reaching wherever I am today, I am super proud of myself. My hard work and sincerity paid off and I am blessed,” she added.

Munmun has played the role o Babita ji on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for many years.