Munmun Dutta buys new house in Mumbai, says, 'I am super proud of myself'. See pics

Actor Munmun Dutta who is best known for playing Babita Ji on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, has bought a new house in Mumbai.

Sharing a late post on Instagram, Munmun wrote, “Moved into my new home, in the middle of hectic shoot schedule, fell super ill, recovered... But absolutely thrilled to start a new journey in my new home. It’s been a dream come true.”

“Took a much needed break from social media, spent quality time with Maa and my closest people, spent a quiet Diwali with them in my own way. Starting from ground zero without any help to reaching wherever I am today, I am super proud of myself. My hard work and sincerity paid off and I am blessed,” she added.

In the picture, Munmun is seen wearing a multi coloured lehenga with floral print, paired with a sequinned blouse. In the background, her house was decorated with lights.

Actor Priyanka Chibber Kalantri commented on the picture and congratulated Munmun for buying a new house. Some fans commented on the picture and congratulated the actor while some teased her with Jethalal's name. One fan wrote, “Aapne Jethalal ko invitation bheja Babita ji (Did you invite Jethalal Babita Ji)?" Another one complimented her and said, “Wowwweee congratulations mam btw you are looking so beautiful."

In September, Munmun made headlines after it was rumoured that she is dating her co-star Raj Anadkat, who plays the role of Tapu in the show. However, Munmun slammed media for reporting “imaginary and made up articles” on her personal life. “You can stoop to any level to create sensational articles/headlines at the cost of someone's dignity,” she wrote as a part of her official statement.

Later, Raj took to his social media account to call out those trolling him. "To everyone who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your 'COOKED UP' (false) stories and that too about my life without any consent. All the creative people out there please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense," he wrote.