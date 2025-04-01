Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh pose with son on Eid, fans say can't handle the cuteness

Actor Nakuul Mehta extended warm Eid wishes to his fans and followers by sharing a heartwarming family portrait on Instagram. The picture features the actor posing alongside his wife, Jankee Parekh, and son Sufi. Also read: Nakuul Mehta: I never tell my son ‘don’t cry like a girl’ On Monday, Nakuul took to Instagram to share a family picture while wishing his fam in the virtual world on Eid. (Instagram)

Nakuul Mehta celebrates Eid with family

On Monday, Nakuul took to Instagram to share the family picture. In the pictures, Nakuul exudes elegance in a printed white kurta pyjama, while his wife looks stunning in a flowing black and grey ensemble.

Their son, Sufi, adds a pop of colour to the frame in his vibrant, multi-hued kurta, paired with white pyjamas. The family's joy is palpable as they pose together, beaming with happiness. Some of the images also capture the lighter moments, showcasing the family's playful and goofy side.

Sharing the images, the actor wrote, “Eid Mubarak (red heart emoji) Sufi aur uske Buzurg (Sufi with his old people). Life is better when @swanky.stories captures you (blue heart emoji)”.

The family portrait elicited a heartwarming response from fans, who flocked to the comment section to express their delight. Actor Rasika Dugal was among those who showered the family with love, posting a string of heart emojis in the comment section.

“Pretty pretty,” one fan wrote, with another gushing, “Cutes Mehta”. One fan shared, “What is this cuteness”.

More about the family

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh tied the knot on January 28, 2012. The couple welcomed Sufi in February 2021. They often share pictures and videos of each other on Instagram

Jankee had also earlier revealed that she had delivered Sufi through a C-section. Sufi had to undergo surgery just after he turned two months old as he was diagnosed with bilateral inguinal hernia.

Nakuul has starred in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ishqbaaaz and is currently seen on the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain with Disha Parmar. Jankee is a singer and has posted many popular videos on YouTube.