Nakuul Mehta takes a jibe at Urvashi Rautela following her remarks about Saif Ali Khan's attack

BySugandha Rawal
Jan 18, 2025 08:33 PM IST

On Saturday, Nakuul Mehta took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to take a jibe at Urvashi Rautela, and the whole stir caused by her remarks on Saif Ali Khan.

Actor Urvashi Rautela has been making headlines lately for her comments, particularly those in connec the attack on Saif Ali Khan and the box office performance of Ram Charan’s film Game Changer. Her remarks have sparked a reaction from Nakuul Mehta, who has now joined the fray, taking a dig at her. Also read: Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic posts after backlash on calling Kiara Advani's Game Changer a ‘disaster’

Nakuul Mehta asked his followers to share their views on the issue as well.
Nakuul Mehta asked his followers to share their views on the issue as well.

Nakuul takes a jibe

Urvashi faced intense backlash for her comments on the attack on Saif Ali Khan, where she shifted the focus to her diamonds while attempting to condemn the incident. She posted an apology, only to delete it later. Furthermore, Urvashi was also criticised for her remarks on the film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.

On Saturday, Nakuul took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to take a jibe at Urvashi, and the whole stir caused by her remarks.

“In today’s popular opinion, Urvashi Rautela should be our national spokesperson,” he wrote. The actor went a step forward and asked his followers on the social media platform to share if they agree with the statement or not.

“She is too tone deaf n self absorbed to be of any intellectual value,” wrote one user, while another shared, “Will be so soothing in diplomatic talk”.

Urvashi causes stir

Urvashi had faced criticism on social media for her comments on the stabbing incident involving Saif. Urvashi, while condemning the attack, showed off her diamond-studded jewellery. She deleted the apology note that she shared on Instagram for actor Saif Ali Khan following her insensitive comments.

In an interview with Lehren TV, Urvashi was asked about her reaction to Daaku Maharaaj doing better than Game Changer. To this, Urvashi responded, “Shankar sir is a very celebrated director. I've worked with him before too in Indian 2. I think ye pura hi game change ho gaya because obviously woh film ka bhi bohot zaada hype tha (I think the entire game got changed because even that film obviously was much hyped)." "But I think ki agar Kiara Advani ki Game Changer disaster hui hai and meri Daaku Maharaaj blockbuster hit hogayi hai, then it's not my mistake. I feel, 'Kyun yeh tweets wagera horahi hai' (if Kiara Advani's Game Changer is a disaster and my Daaku Maharaaj is a blockbuster hit, then it's not my mistake)”.

Later, Urvashi took to her Instagram Stories and shared cryptic notes. She wrote, "Jealousy from a supreme disaster? Paid PR can't overshadow real talent and hard work." In another note, she said, "When failure breeds envy, even paid PR can't eclipse genuine success."

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
