Nakuul Mehta shares loved-up photo with wife Jankee Parekh, Drashti Dhami reacts ‘what a pic’

Actor Nakuul Mehta shared a picture featuring himself and his wife Jankee Parekh on Instagram on Friday. The couple's ‘very much in love’ picture had funs as well as their industry friends gushing over them and complimenting them for their chemistry. (Also read: Nakuul Mehta eats his words after trolling Pakistani cricket fans last time)

In the picture, Jankee is seen holding Nakuul from the back with her arms around his shoulder in an outdoor setting. The two are twining in black looking straight at the camera. Sharing the picture, Nakuul wrote, “She insisted. I succumbed. That's how we roll.”

Reacting to the post, actor Drashti Dhami commented, “What a pic.” Director, Milind Gadagkar commented, “Just so lovely.” Actor Sneha Namanandi wrote, “Hawttt.” One of Nakuul's fans commented, “Wow the beautiful couple, love you both.” Many fans posted heart emojis on his post.

Nakuul and Jankee tied the knot on January 28, 2012. The couple welcomed their son Sufi in February 2021. The couple often shares pictures and videos of each other on Instagram. Recently, when Sufi was admitted in Intensive Care Unit after he was diagnosed with Covid-19. The couple shared his health updates with fans and later thanked them for their blessings.

In the month of July this year, Nakuul Mehta shared an edited picture of Ranveer Singh, from his recent nude photoshoot for Paper magazine. In the edited picture, Nakuul had replaced Ranveer's face with his own. Sharing the morphed picture, Nakuul wrote, “Haters will say I borrowed @ranveersingh ‘s carpet.” As Ranveer's photoshoot was for the Paper magazine, Nakuul joked that his was for Stone.

Nakuul made his television debut in 2012 with Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He later appeared in shows such as Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi. He currently essays the role of Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Jankee is a singer and has posted many popular videos on YouTube.

