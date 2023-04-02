Namik Paul: I don’t sit back and make comparisons with others

Ek Deewana Tha actor Namik Paul asserts that no one has it easy in the industry, so it’s futile to constantly compare your work and career with others. Namik Paul

“No job is easy. When I joined the industry, work was very limited for actors. It was all about big banners, selected shows, limited channels and timeline. So if you had to find work, it was a real big struggle. Some are able to get work much before their contemporaries whereas for others it takes time but trust me this place is such that all have to go through their share of ups and downs. So, I don’t sit back and make comparisons with others. It’s my journey and I am happy the way it has shaped up it,” he says. Talking about his break from work, Paul adds, “There was a time when I decided to sit back and wait for a right project. The onus was on me totally. None to blame! And, these last two-three years have been tough for all. Thankfully, now too much work is happening. I am not among those who bash television content, call it regressive and then audition for the same. For any content to work and stand out, good writing is the base and rest everything follows,”

For the Qubool Hai actor, it has been over seven years since he started with a media job and landed into acting.

The Dehradun lad adds, “It has been a fun mix of experiences. I am glad I didn’t let my love for acting take a back seat. I moved out of a newsroom job to shooting on sets in really short span of time. Once on TV, I knew aa toh gye, ab joh bhi karna yahi karna hai.”

Currently, Paul wants to focus more on social and contemporary stories. “I had my fill of fantasy shows with Ek Deewana... and Kavachh. I have also played a ghost (laughs) on screen, so I feel it’s time to play a normal human being on screen. My ongoing show Lag Ja Gale, where I play a double role for the first time, is a story of emotion and relationships. I am enjoying every bit of it.”