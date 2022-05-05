Neeharika Roy: Each audition taught me something

Actor Neeharika Roy is an avid learner, learning from each rejection that came her way during auditions initially.

Roy started as a child artiste, doing cameos before she graduated to small roles and is now playing the lead in a daily soap.

“I started acting as a kid and so I started auditioning early. But I was not able to clear auditions. I am sure there was something missing then. There were cases when my age didn’t match the requirement or my looks didn’t fit in. Or, when I cleared the look test then were some shortcomings in acting,” the actor says during her visit to Lucknow.

“Now, when I look back, I learnt something or the other from every audition where I got rejected. Perhaps I didn’t realise then but I kept learning from my mistakes. That helped me develop acting skills. Also, the biggest lesson that I learnt was destiny plays a big role,” says the actor of Tera Yaar Hoon Main (TYHM) and Maharana Pratap fame.

In TYHM, that ended in January, she played the daughter of the protagonist.

“I have done cameo in couple of shows and some episodic too. But, I was not getting satisfaction. So, I started auditioning for major roles and as luck will have it, I bagged the role of the protagonist in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan,” she says.

The actor had also visited Mathura-Vrindavan for an outdoor shoot. “We shot at Kusum Sarovar and we also did Govardhan Parvat parikrama. I visited many temples as my character is of a girl from Barsana,” she says .

She is currently doing TV but has set bigger aims. “I have lot of things in mind. I want to do big on different platforms across mediums but right now I am concentrating on making a mark here and to give my 101 per cent. I am sure my hard work will surely lead to me getting bigger roles in future,” she says.

Telling us about her journey, the bubbly actor says, “I am from Kolkata but I have lived in Mumbai. My father wanted me to become an actor and he has been my guide who saw me perform on stage in society shows and in school. He perhaps realised that I can do something in entertainment industry. I am a single child and I am very happy to make my parents proud.”