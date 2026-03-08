Neena Gupta’s nostalgic post on TV serial Dard strikes a chord; fans recall Doordarshan’s ‘golden age’
Neena Gupta's Instagram clip from her 90s serial Dard has triggered nostalgia among fans for classic Doordarshan shows.
Veteran actor Neena Gupta recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane by sharing a clip from her first television serial, Dard, on Instagram. The actor revealed that the show marked an important milestone in her career as it was the first TV serial she not only acted in but also produced.
Neena Gupta goes down the memory lane
Neena Gupta recently posted a clip of the TV serial Dard, originally aired on Doordarshan during 1993–1994, marking the beginning of her journey as both an actor and producer. The series starred Neena in the lead role as Radha, a wealthy and unmarried woman grappling with emotional pain and complex relationships. The cast also included Manohar Singh, Kanwaljeet Singh, Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor, and Shagufta Ali. The show explored themes of love, loss, and resilience, and is fondly remembered by fans as a classic example of early 1990s Doordarshan programming.
Peers and fans react
The post quickly drew responses from fans and peers alike. One user commented, “Can we have a channel only dedicated to 80s and 90s shows from Doordarshan? Miss the golden age.” Another wrote, “How I wish Dard and Saans were re‑released on a major OTT platform again. What masterpieces you all created back in those days, @neena_gupta ma’am. Big fan of your craft and beauty.” Actor Amyra Dastur reacted with “Gorgeousss,” while Delnaaz Irani posted heart emojis. Film critic Bhawana Somaaya reflected, “Life was simple,” and another fan recalled how the Dard soundtrack took them back to their school days.
Neena has had a prolific career in both television and film. She became a household name with popular serials such as Saans and continued to take on a variety of roles in cinema. Alongside acting, she has also worked as a producer, contributing to stories that resonated with audiences in the pre‑OTT era.
Neena Gupta's latest work
Neena continues to stay active in Hindi cinema with both recent and upcoming projects. She starred alongside Sanjay Mishra in the crime thriller Vadh 2, which premiered in theatres on 6 February 2026 and was presented as a spiritual sequel to the 2022 film Vadh, exploring complex human dilemmas and moral conflicts. Vadh 2 has drawn early attention for its intense narrative and performances at festivals and in theatres prior to its wider release. She is also part of the upcoming Netflix film Chumbak, a family‑oriented comedy‑drama slated to stream later in 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.