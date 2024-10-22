Nia Sharma faces fury over 'vagina tightening' tablet ad: ‘Shame on you. You stooped to a new low, girl’

Nia’s Insta post

On Monday, the actor took to Instagram to share a video of the commercial, writing, “Sometimes, life is all about finding the perfect fit. Whether it’s your favorite outfit or something more intimate, we’ve got you covered. Experience the perfect ‘tight’”.

In the video, Nia is seen struggling with things that are 'loose', from a dress, a bottle cap to her shoe laces. Soon, she is seen in a dress that fits her perfectly. In the clip, she said, “Do it right, keep it tight".

Fans slam Nia

Many social media users expressed outrage after watching the video, labelling the post "disgusting" and "uninformed”.

One fan wrote, “Nia Sharma’s promotion of vaginal tightening products raises serious ethical concerns. As a public figure, she has a responsibility to her audience, many of whom may look up to her for guidance. By endorsing such products, she not only perpetuates unrealistic beauty standards but also misleads her followers into believing that their bodies need to conform to narrow ideals. This kind of marketing can exploit insecurities, pushing individuals toward unnecessary treatments without addressing the real issues of self-acceptance and body positivity. It's disappointing to see influencers prioritize profit over the well-being of their fans”.

There was one fan who wrote, “Please stop promoting this as you are a big artist with lots of followers ...As per doctor there is no such thing as vaginal tightening by tablets”, with another sharing, “Horrible horrible horrible! It’s 2024 and yet this unscientific nonsense is being peddled. First that vaginal whitening cream and now this”.

Some users took the chance to remind her of her responsibility as a public figure. One comment read, “I was your follower. I liked you but in which direction you are going is not right, raise the confident women ethically,you celebrities are insecuriing common girl with vulnerable messages”, with one sharing, “Thats extremely low Nia, lower than your low waist clothes. I hope the payment for this endorsement was worth making 100s and 1000s of women even more insecure in this already fucked up society”.

“Shame on you. Seriously. This is pathetic... Unfollowing right away. For the misinformation, the culture Nia is endorsing and the misuse of influence being done here,” one fan shared.

One user was so appalled by the video and expressed the frustration by writing, “Unfollowing for such toxic content”.

“You stooped a new low girl. Comparing women’s autonomy with objects. Why fear men when women like @niasharma90 are objectifying women in a most disgusting way,” one read.

Nia is yet to react to the backlash.