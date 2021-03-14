Nikki Tamboli grooves to Tera Suit, Jasmin Bhasin calls her 'hottie', watch
- After Sonali Phogat and Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli grooves to the beats of her Bigg Boss 14 buddies Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's new song, Tera Suit.
After Rubina Dilaik and Sonali Phogat, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli has danced to the beats of the song Tera Suit. The music video starred Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin.
Sharing it, Nikki wrote: "#TeraSuit by @tonykakkar." The video shows Nikki, looking pretty in a short white dress, walking up to open the door to welcome Tony Kakkar, who has sung the song, to join her in the performance. Together they match their steps to the beats .
Among those who commented on the video was Jasmin, who called her a "hottie". Tony agreed a hundred percent. Many fans also wrote in, one said: "Nikki look adorable." Another said: "God always bless you." Many others dropped appreciative emojis.
A couple of days ago, Sonali shared a video dancing to the song. She said, "@alygoni @jasminbhasin2806 congratulations for new song best wishes for beautiful couple." Commenting on it, Aly said: "Killing itttt."
First to begin the trend was the hit couple Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla. Sharing it, the Bigg Boss 14 winner wrote: "Loving it #terasuit @tonykakkar @alygoni @jasminbhasin2806 @anshul300 @raghav.sharma.14661." Aly had complimented them and said: "Superbbb."
It is hard to believe that while inside the house, these contestants fought so vehemently. The original video featured Rubina as a female cop with Aly trying hard to win her over.
After Bigg Boss 14 got over in February, Aly and Jasmin left for Jammu to be with his family. Rubina has begun work and shot for a music video with Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra. Of all the contestants, post-Bigg Boss 14, it is Rakhi Sawant who has been in news.
She and her brother have been by the side of their mother, Jaya who has been battling cancer in a city hospital. Rakhi has been posting about the elderly on a regular basis. Meanwhile, Sonali made the headlines when her home was broken into and valuables were stolen.
