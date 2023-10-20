Pakistani actor Mahira Khan schools troll for taunting her over 'prayers for those suffering' tweet

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has schooled a troll who taunted her over her "prayers for those suffering" tweet. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday, Mahira wrote the note but didn't mention for whom it was. (Also Read | Madonna stops concert to deliver a powerful speech on the Israel-Palestine conflict) Mahira Khan shared a tweet.

Mahira posts a tweet

Mahira wrote, "Prayers for those suffering.. those who have lost their children, their entire families, those who don’t have homes, those who are in pain every single second.. and especially for those who are ignorant and misinformed about the suffering around them. May the universe be kind to us all (folded hands emoji)."

X user reacts

An X user said, "Mahira cannot risk her future Hollywood contracts guys, thats why she dint name Israel. Majboriya hoti ha (She has no choice)." Mahira responded, "Uhhh I call it loud and clear. Sit down. (Folded hands emoji) use your time to pray for Palestine."

Mahira responded to a X user.

Internet reacts

People had different reactions to Mahira's tweets. A person wrote, "I think I’m blind as I can’t read lsraeI name." A tweet read, "Don't try to act as a Hollywood celebrity because you're not, mention that Israel is bombing the Palestinian children." "Not so loud and not clear," said another person.

A fan wrote, "You're doing great Mahira, continue raising your voice and ignore these bullies." Another person said, "Don't give them attention, we all know what you are doing for them." A tweet read, "Y'all need to calm down before bashing Mahira for no reason at all please check her profile, she is already speaking much about it, unlike others. "

Israel Hamas conflict

The conflict began after Hamas militants stormed into Israel earlier this month bringing gun battles to its streets for the first time in decades. Israel has pounded Gaza with air strikes and put the enclave's 2.3 million people under a total siege, banning shipments even of food, fuel and medical supplies.

Since October 7, at least 4,137 Palestinians have been killed and 13,000 wounded in Gaza in Israeli strikes, reported Reuters quoting the Palestinian health ministry.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail