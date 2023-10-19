News / Entertainment / Music / 'It’s just getting worse,' Madonna stops concert to deliver a powerful speech on the Israel-Palestine conflict

'It’s just getting worse,' Madonna stops concert to deliver a powerful speech on the Israel-Palestine conflict

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Oct 19, 2023 10:23 PM IST

Madonna expresses heartbreak over the Israel-Hamas conflict and urges for change.

In a powerful and emotional statement during her Celebration tour at London's O2 Arena, pop icon Madonna addressed the devastating Israel-Hamas conflict, expressing her heartbreak and deep concern for the innocent lives affected. With tears in her eyes, Madonna passionately spoke out against the atrocities, lamenting the horrifying incidents of violence involving children.

Madonna performs during the opening night of The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena in London, Britain October 14, 2023.(via REUTERS)
Madonna performs during the opening night of The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena in London, Britain October 14, 2023.(via REUTERS)

“What's happening right now between Israel and Palestine is heartbreaking,” Madonna declared, her voice filled with anguish. “I turn on social media and I want to vomit. I see children being kidnapped, pulled off motorcycles; babies being decapitated, children at peace raves being shot and killed. How can human beings be so cruel to one another? It frightens me.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Madonna, drawing inspiration from renowned writer James Baldwin, emphasized that the children of the world belong to everyone, regardless of their background or beliefs. She stressed the shared responsibility humanity holds for these innocent lives. Referring to a recent tragic incident in Chicago where a six-year-old boy, Wadea Al-Fayoume, was brutally stabbed due to his religion, Madonna labeled it as a hate crime, urging people to retain their humanity even amidst such darkness.

More on the Israel-Hamas war:

About Gigi Hadid Palestine connection: How her father's family was ‘kicked out’ by Jewish family they gave shelter to

'Your words mean…': Israel blasts Gigi Hadid for her post amid Israel-Hamas war

‘Israelis are pigs’: Chicago art professor makes anti-Israel post, netizens demand her to be fired

In a call to action, Madonna encouraged her fans, stating, “We are all candles; we can bring light to the world. If we turn enough light on, the collective consciousness of generosity and unity will change. No politicians, no laws, no sanctions, no land given or taken. We, with our consciousness, can change the world.”

The pop sensation's heartfelt plea resonated deeply with her audience, who responded with overwhelming support, lighting up the arena to symbolize their solidarity. Madonna’s message emphasized the power of individual actions, urging everyone to contribute to the collective effort in bringing about positive change.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out