'It’s just getting worse,' Madonna stops concert to deliver a powerful speech on the Israel-Palestine conflict

In a powerful and emotional statement during her Celebration tour at London's O2 Arena, pop icon Madonna addressed the devastating Israel-Hamas conflict, expressing her heartbreak and deep concern for the innocent lives affected. With tears in her eyes, Madonna passionately spoke out against the atrocities, lamenting the horrifying incidents of violence involving children. Madonna performs during the opening night of The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena in London, Britain October 14, 2023.(via REUTERS)

“What's happening right now between Israel and Palestine is heartbreaking,” Madonna declared, her voice filled with anguish. “I turn on social media and I want to vomit. I see children being kidnapped, pulled off motorcycles; babies being decapitated, children at peace raves being shot and killed. How can human beings be so cruel to one another? It frightens me.”

Madonna, drawing inspiration from renowned writer James Baldwin, emphasized that the children of the world belong to everyone, regardless of their background or beliefs. She stressed the shared responsibility humanity holds for these innocent lives. Referring to a recent tragic incident in Chicago where a six-year-old boy, Wadea Al-Fayoume, was brutally stabbed due to his religion, Madonna labeled it as a hate crime, urging people to retain their humanity even amidst such darkness.

More on the Israel-Hamas war:

In a call to action, Madonna encouraged her fans, stating, “We are all candles; we can bring light to the world. If we turn enough light on, the collective consciousness of generosity and unity will change. No politicians, no laws, no sanctions, no land given or taken. We, with our consciousness, can change the world.”

The pop sensation's heartfelt plea resonated deeply with her audience, who responded with overwhelming support, lighting up the arena to symbolize their solidarity. Madonna’s message emphasized the power of individual actions, urging everyone to contribute to the collective effort in bringing about positive change.