Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed and husband Mohib Mirza welcome baby boy, name him Vali Hasan Mirza. Here's what it means

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Ananya Das
Jun 21, 2025 02:41 PM IST

Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza welcomed their son, Vali Hasan Mirza, on May 18. The couple got married in 2021.

Actor-couple Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza have welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy. Taking to Instagram, they shared a new post as they shared the name of their son, Vali Hasan Mirza. However, the post can't be seen in India amid tensions between India and Pakistan, following which a ban was imposed on the Instagram accounts of Pakistani artists. (Also Read | Pakistani actors Sanam Saeed, Sonya Hussaiyn and more celebrate Diwali with bindis, sarees)

Sanam Saeed announced her pregnancy in a Mother’s Day post recently.
Sanam Saeed announced her pregnancy in a Mother’s Day post recently.

Sanam Saeed welcomes baby boy with husband Mohib Mirza

According to thebump.com, Vali means--strong, healthy or vigorous. As per Gloss Editor Maliha Rehman, the couple shared a post on Instagram on Friday. In a joint post, they wrote, “With joy and gratitude, we welcome the arrival of our son, Vali Hasan Mirza. 18th of May 2025. With love--Sanam & Mohib.” Several celebrities, including actor Zara Noor Abbas, congratulated the couple and sent good wishes for Vali.

According to images.dawn.com, they captioned the post, “Our hearts are full. With love, wonder, and the tiniest little fingers — we welcome our son Vali Hasan Mirza into the world surrounded by love. All that is by the will of Allah — there is no power except through Him. Please keep our little one in your duas (prayers).”

Sanam recently announced her pregnancy

Sanam announced her pregnancy in a Mother’s Day post on Instagram as she shared a photo with her mother. Her note read, "Mother's Day. I'll be one very soon, Inshallah, and I pray I'm every bit like her and more. Loving, nurturing, attentive, cool, fierce, fun, impulsive, confident, a lioness. Smart, approachable, supportive, honest, vulnerable, real, forgiving, compassionate. My saviour, my protector, my role model. Happy Mother's Day to every single mama out there."

About Sanam and Mohib

Sanam and Mohib have not been very vocal about their relationship. They got married in 2021 but announced their marriage in 2023. Both of them were previously married. Saeed tied the knot with her childhood friend, Karachi-based banker Farhan Hassan. They parted ways in 2015. Mohib was married to actor Aaminah Sheikh. They share a child.

Sanam became famous after portraying the role of Kashaf Murtaza in the popular Pakistani show Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2013). She also worked in Kadoorat, Kahin Chand Na Sharma Jaye, Ek Kasak Reh Gayi, Firaaq, Diyar-e-Dil, Deedan and Barzakh. She also featured in films such as Bachaana, Dobara Phir Se, Rahm and Cake among others.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / TV / Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed and husband Mohib Mirza welcome baby boy, name him Vali Hasan Mirza. Here's what it means
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On