Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed and husband Mohib Mirza welcome baby boy, name him Vali Hasan Mirza. Here's what it means

Actor-couple Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza have welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy. Taking to Instagram, they shared a new post as they shared the name of their son, Vali Hasan Mirza. However, the post can't be seen in India amid tensions between India and Pakistan, following which a ban was imposed on the Instagram accounts of Pakistani artists. (Also Read | Pakistani actors Sanam Saeed, Sonya Hussaiyn and more celebrate Diwali with bindis, sarees) Sanam Saeed announced her pregnancy in a Mother’s Day post recently.

Sanam Saeed welcomes baby boy with husband Mohib Mirza

According to thebump.com, Vali means--strong, healthy or vigorous. As per Gloss Editor Maliha Rehman, the couple shared a post on Instagram on Friday. In a joint post, they wrote, “With joy and gratitude, we welcome the arrival of our son, Vali Hasan Mirza. 18th of May 2025. With love--Sanam & Mohib.” Several celebrities, including actor Zara Noor Abbas, congratulated the couple and sent good wishes for Vali.

According to images.dawn.com, they captioned the post, “Our hearts are full. With love, wonder, and the tiniest little fingers — we welcome our son Vali Hasan Mirza into the world surrounded by love. All that is by the will of Allah — there is no power except through Him. Please keep our little one in your duas (prayers).”

Sanam recently announced her pregnancy

Sanam announced her pregnancy in a Mother’s Day post on Instagram as she shared a photo with her mother. Her note read, "Mother's Day. I'll be one very soon, Inshallah, and I pray I'm every bit like her and more. Loving, nurturing, attentive, cool, fierce, fun, impulsive, confident, a lioness. Smart, approachable, supportive, honest, vulnerable, real, forgiving, compassionate. My saviour, my protector, my role model. Happy Mother's Day to every single mama out there."

About Sanam and Mohib

Sanam and Mohib have not been very vocal about their relationship. They got married in 2021 but announced their marriage in 2023. Both of them were previously married. Saeed tied the knot with her childhood friend, Karachi-based banker Farhan Hassan. They parted ways in 2015. Mohib was married to actor Aaminah Sheikh. They share a child.

Sanam became famous after portraying the role of Kashaf Murtaza in the popular Pakistani show Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2013). She also worked in Kadoorat, Kahin Chand Na Sharma Jaye, Ek Kasak Reh Gayi, Firaaq, Diyar-e-Dil, Deedan and Barzakh. She also featured in films such as Bachaana, Dobara Phir Se, Rahm and Cake among others.