Pakistani actors Sanam Saeed, Sonya Hussaiyn and more celebrate Diwali with bindis, sarees: We must celebrate minorities

Pakistani celebrities, including Sarwat Gilani, Fahad Mirza, Sonya Hussaiyn, Sanam Saeed, Mohib Mirza, Tara Mahmood, Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui and Maheen Siddiqui among others, celebrated Diwali this year in their country. Several videos and pictures of the celebrities emerged on social media platforms. A few of them also posted pictures on their respective Instagram accounts. (Also Read | Pakistani actor Adnani Siddiqui slams Kriti Sanon’s Akhiyaan De Kol) Pakistan actors Sanam Saeed, Sarwat Gilani, and others celebrate Diwali.

Sarwat, Sonya, Sanam, Sheheryar celebrate Diwali

The Diwali party was hosted by Pakistani fashion designer Deepak Perwani. Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, Sonya Hussaiyn posted a video giving a glimpse from inside the party. She also posted a long note talking about how Pakistan "must celebrate minorities as vital parts of this nation". In the video, Sonya feasted on several delicacies, drinks and desserts at the party.

How Pakistan celebs celebrated Diwali

The celebrities also lit lamps and firecrackers. All of them played music and danced. In the clip, they also wished "Happy Diwali" to each other and their fans. Sonya wore a printed red saree and a bindi on her forehead. Sarwat was seen in a black and white saree and red blouse. Sanam was seen in a green saree and pink blouse. All of them had bindi on their foreheads.

Sonya says ‘Pakistan must celebrate minorities’

The male celebrities also had tika (mark on their forehead). Sheheryar wore a green kurta and pyjama. Sharing the video, Sonya wrote, "Pakistan is a beautiful mosaic of cultures and beliefs, and we must celebrate our minorities as vital parts of this nation. As Muhammad Ali Jinnah said, 'You are free, you are free to go to your temples... You may belong to any religion, caste, or creed — that has nothing to do with the business of the State'."

"This quote reminds us that every community enriches our society. Let’s honour the rights and freedoms of all our citizens, ensuring that everyone feels at home in Pakistan. It’s their country too, and we embrace all cultures with open hearts and together we can create a future filled with respect, unity, and love," she added. Sonya also added the hashtags Sonya Hussyn, Happy Diwali and minorities.

Sarwat shares post too

Sarwat Gilani posted a close-up selfie of herself on Instagram wearing a bindi. The words on the picture read, "#inclusivepakistan Happy Diwali to all the people celebrating." She captioned the post, "Let’s celebrate the white in our flag, celebrate an inclusive Pakistan. Happy Diwali to our Pakistani brothers and sisters who live and love Pakistan."

About Diwali

Diwali honours the victorious return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya. It is also known as the festival of lights. The festival symbolise the triumph of light over darkness, or good over evil, explaining why fireworks are so central to the celebrations.