Pakistani actor Sonya Hussaiyn reacts as internet says she is trying to become like Priyanka Chopra

Pakistani actor Sonya Hussaiyn has reacted to a remark that she is becoming like Priyanka Chopra. Taking to Instagram recently, Sonya posted a bunch of her pictures from her recent photoshoot. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra gives approval to Shraddha Kapoor after she surpassed her follower count on Instagram) Internet has comparing Pakistani actor Sonya Hussaiyn to Priyanka Chopra.

Sonya shared a post recently

In the photos, Sonya Hussaiyn wore a white and black polka-dotted top and a black skirt. She also wore different sunglasses and posed for the camera. Sharing the pictures, she captioned the post, "Whispers of demure reflection (eagle and dizzy emojis) #sonyahussyn #stylediaries."

Internet compares Sonya to Priyanka

Reacting to the post, Ayesha Omar and Arij Fatyma posted heart eyes emojis. A person wrote, "Priyanka Chopra ban rahi ha apni taraf say (She is trying to become Priyanka Chopra)." Responding to it, Sonya simply posted woman facepalming emojis. A comment read, "Pakistani Priyanka Chopra." "Definitely a similar version of Priyanka Chopra," an Instagram user said.

A fan said, "You are the most genuine and real celebrity I know. A true beautiful soul. A humble inspiration we need more women like you in this world." "Just looking like a wow," said a person. "OMG. This girl is on fire," read a comment. "True beauty in industry," commented another person. A fan's comment read, "Wow, looking gorgeous. Just looking like a stunning sun star."

About Sonya's career

Sonya made her acting debut with a supporting role in the 2011 television series Dareecha. She then played leading roles in several hits series, including Mujhay Sandal Kar Do (2012), Mein Hari Piya (2013), Mere Hamrahi (2013), Shikwa (2014), Marasim (2014), Nikah (2015), Farwa Ki ABC (2015), Nazo (2015), Surkh Jorra (2015), Kisay Chahoon (2016), and Haasil (2017). She was also part of Aisi Hai Tanhai (2017) and Tinkay Ka Sahara (2022). Sonya featured in the comedy-drama film Tich Button (2022).

Priyanka's upcoming films

Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline, including The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. It features Priyanka as a former female pirate in a 19th-century Caribbean setting. She will also star alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid in the action comedy Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.