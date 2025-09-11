Papa Kehte Hain's Mayoori Kango back in India, meets BFF Gauri Pradhan for dinner outing

Remember Mayoori Kango, the girl who won hearts with the song, Ghar Se Nikalte Hi? She has long left her Bollywood journey behind and is now making waves in the corporate world. She might have quit showbiz, but has not ditched the bonds she made in the industry. And her picture with actor Gauri Pradhan is proof of that. Gauri Pradhan and Mayoori Kango duo were once flatmates before Mayoori moved to the US.

Gauri Pradhan meets her BFF Mayoori Kango

On Wednesday, Gauri, who is married to actor Hiten Tejwani, took to Instagram Stories to share a picture from her outing with Mayoori in Mumbai recently. Gauri and Mayoori reunited over dinner in Mumbai, making them rekindle their friendship. The two had previously lived together as flatmates before Mayoori relocated to the US.

The post revealed that Mayoori is in Mumbai at the moment. In the image, Gauri is seen sitting with Mayoori at a restaurant, enjoying a meal. Both look relaxed and happy as they smile for the camera. Gauri is dressed in a vibrant orange outfit, while Mayoori looks chic in a light-toned dress.

Sharing the image, Gauri wrote, "Dinner with my forever person - Worth the wait."

Gauri's Insta Story.

Mayoori is best remembered for her film Papa Kehte Hain featuring the runaway hit Ghar Se Nikelte Hi. Mayoori went on to carve a place for herself in the industry by starring in films such as Betaabi, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet alongside Ajay Devgn, Vamsi alongside Mahesh Babu, and Badal alongside Bobby Deol and Rani Mukerji among others. Mayoori quit acting in early 2000s to pursue a career in the corporate world.

About Mayoori and Gauri

Recently, it was revealed that she has quit Google. On August 25, Mayoori took to LinkedIn and shared that she has rejoined Publicis Groupe, this time as a CEO of its India Delivery Center and wrote, “I’m delighted to share that I’ve rejoined Publicis Groupe as part of the global executive leadership team for hashtag#Publicis Global Delivery (PGD). In this role, I’ll be partnering with the PGD Global team to shape our global solutions and services across media, tech, and digital—while also stepping up our AI practice. Having seen firsthand how AI is transforming the way we work, create, and connect, I’m especially excited about harnessing its potential to reimagine the future of marketing and media.”

Meanwhile, Gauri is known for her roles in shows such as Kutumb, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Special Squad, Left Right Left and Tu Aashiqui. She is presently seen in Ektaa Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot.