Paritosh Tripathi: Hosting or acting, I love to entertain!

Anchoring or acting, UPite Paritosh Tripathi is happy as long as he’s getting a chance to entertain audience. Of late, he has been playing different characters and steer clear from being himself on the screen!

“As long as I am getting to play a character, I’m all happy. I love to entertain people be it as a host or a character on screen. Because I enjoy acting the most! Acting is my first love and rest be it hosting, poetry or comedy are like extramarital affair for me,” he said with a smile.

The ‘Ludo’ actor said that he has never planned hosting and it just happened to him. “When anchoring happened, I was like yeh kya ho raha hai… I am a person who takes things as it comes so I carry on with the flow and as an artiste at the end of the day it’s all about entertaining audience,” he said.

Paritosh is happy that he is able to pull off comic acts quite easily. “Comedy is a tough job and cannot be planned. My best acts have been when dialogues have come naturally to me. My out of the blue poetries or spontaneous punches have worked better than the written scripts. For acting too, I don’t plan anything and go with the flow,” said the actor who is also a poet.

Recently, he was seen playing an unfaithful husband in ‘Ludo’. “I am thankful that dada (Anurag Basu), who has always seen me doing comedy, gave a different role to me! And the best thing was the tragedy for characters became comedy for the audience so that’s the kind of thing I love to do. I like doing relatable things and that’s why playing host in the TV reality ‘Super Dancer’ I didn’t let my character of mamaji become just a caricature.”

The actor adds, “I feel lucky that despite working in comic zone I continued with acting. And this was further established by my role in my last release, ‘Ludo.’ Many think it was my first film but before that I have done ‘Kaashi in Search of Ganga’ which unfortunately didn’t work.”

Last year, Paritosh was one of the first few actors to shoot a project during the unlock phase in Lucknow. “I shot ‘Bioscope Zindagi’ in the state capital immediately after the lockdown was lifted. I have a lot of relatives and friends in the city. Earlier, when there was no airport in Gorakhpur (he hails from Deoria), we commuted via Lucknow. I have many memories attached to the city,” he shared.