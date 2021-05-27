Parth Samthaan urges people to get vaccinated; says it is the first step towards normalcy

As the country is witnessing a worrisome second wave of the pandemic, vaccination seems to be the beacon of hope which everyone needs to keep holding on. And that’s something actor Parth Samthaan is advocating as he appeals to people to be patient, and get the jab at the earliest.

“Recently, I was discussing with my friends about how we were thinking last year that this is just a phase and we’ll get over it, and that everything will be fine with us getting back to our normal lives, travelling and working freely,” says Samthaan, before adding, “But the turn of events has been really unfortunate. We never expected there’d be a second wave with such huge differences and margins in numbers.”

With things back to square one, much to his disappointment, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot actor is still keeping his faith alive.

“All we can hope for is to get ourselves vaccinated, wait for our friends to get vaccinated, and just wait for the cases to drop. Of course, we’ve to follow the rules of the lockdown. It’s for our own betterment. It has helped us and we need to cooperate,” says Samthaan, 30, who battled the virus last year.

But the vaccination drive for the mass population in India has hit a roadblock due to the shortage of supply, with people struggling to find a slot, and some states suspending the drive for the 18-44 age group.

However, Samthaan asserts that it’s important to not get hassled, and wait patiently.

“Everyone needs to be vaccinated, but government is doing their part in making sure that the people who’re in need a [strong] immune system, should get it first. They’re technically, right. I also did that for my mother. It’s important for us to get our parents vaccinated (first) because they’re low on immunity,” he insists.

Meanwhile, there’s no way to overlook the after-effects of the ongoing wave. Once again, the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the virus has led to shutdown of activities in many industries, including showbiz, having a ripple effect on the livelihood of people involved.

The actor, who was last seen in web series, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, is distressed to see people packing their bags and leaving the city because of no work.

“It’s like last year, where people, (including daily wagers), are going back to their villages. They came here leaving everything to earn money for their family,” he notes, hoping that “things get back to normalcy as soon as they can.”