Pavithra Jayaram's husband Chandrakanth shares emotional post after her death: ‘Please come back’

Actor Pavithra Jayaram, known for playing Tillotama in Trinayani, had a tragic accident on May 12. The actor was travelling with her family from Bengaluru to Hyderabad on Sunday when the accident occurred, leading to her death. Her husband, actor Chandrakanth, aka Challa Chandru, who was also injured in the accident, took to Instagram to mourn her passing. (Also Read: Kannada actor Pavithra Jayaram dies on the spot in road accident, family injured) Chandrakanth got injured in the accident that left Pavitra Jayaram dead.(Instagram)

‘Not able to digest’

Chandrakanth took to Instagram to share the last picture he clicked with Pavithra. In the picture, the couple looks happy, all smiles. He wrote, “Papa netho digina last pic raa (cry emonis) not able to digest to left me alone, okasari mama aniii piluveee plsss @pavithrajayaram_chandar. My Pavi is no more (cry and pray emojis) pls ra come back plsss. (This is the last picture I took with you, I’m unable to digest you left me alone. Please call out for me once again. My Pavi is no more, please come back).” He also wrote on his Instagram stories, “Papa pls come back raaa. Pls nee mama kannilu aaplu. (Please come back and wipe my tears.)”

Chandrakanth, who seemed to have injured his arm and head, also revealed to the press the timeline of the accident, talking to NS Entertainment and saying, “We were travelling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad because we had to shoot here. We started at 3 pm, but due to the heavy rains in Bengaluru, we were delayed by 3 hours. Me, Pavi (Pavihtra) and her niece (sister’s daughter) were travelling together. I fell asleep as we had a driver. But at 12.30 am or so an RTC bus overtook us from the left, and our driver swerved to the right. The car hit the divider, and the windshield broke due to impact. ”

He also claimed that Pavithra passed away from a stroke due to shock and not due to an injury, saying, “It didn’t look like anyone was hurt, only I was, and she (Pavithra) looked shocked to see that. She had a stroke, and I fell unconscious. By the time we were brought to the hospital, it was 1 am, it was 4 am by the time I gained consciousness. That’s when I found out she died.”

About Pavithra Jayaram

Pavithra started her career with the Kannada TV show Jokali. In 2018, she debuted in Telugu TV with Ninne Pelladatha. But playing Thilottama in the show Trinayani made her a household name. Her husband Chandrakanth also stars in the show and plays her brother Parasuram.

Zee Telugu, the channel that hosts her famous show shared a picture of Pavithra with the leads, Chandu Gowda and Ashika Gopal Padukone, apart from other members of the show, writing, “Enno Gnapakalu, marchipoleni madhuramaina kshanalu...Zee Telugu Dearly misses you Pavitra Jayaram garu. (So many memories, some many unforgettable moments.)

Ashika also shared the picture on her Instagram stories, writing, “Life’s unpredictability reminds us to cherish every moment, every smile and every shared laugh.”