Kannada actor Pavithra Jayaram dies on the spot in road accident, family injured

Popular Kannada and Telugu actor Pavithra Jayaram, who essayed the role of Thilottama in the hit Telugu television series Trinayani, has died in a car accident in Mahbubnagar district in Telangana. She died on the spot in the accident at Divitipally in the Mahbubnagar district while she was returning from Bengaluru to Hyderabad on Sunday, police said. Also read: 3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra dies in accident, wife Suzanne Bernert says 'my second half is gone' Pavitra Jayaram died in a road accident on Sunday.

More details about the accident

According to Bhoothpur police, "She died in a road accident last night at 1am at Divitipally in Mahbubnagar district. She was travelling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad." Her car lost control and hit the divider and later, a bus hit her vehicle, they said.

While Pavitra succumbed to the accident, her cousin, and driver were seriously injured in the incident, according to media reports. More details are awaited.

Her death shocked the entertainment industry, leaving her colleagues and fans in sorrow. Actor Sameeip Acharyaa mourned the death of the actor. He wrote on Instagram Stories, "Woke up to the news that you are no more. It's unbelievable. My first on-screen mother, you will always be the special one."

Who was Pavithra Jayaram?

Pavithra started her acting career with the Jokali serial in the Kannada TV industry. In 2018, she made her debut in the Telugu TV industry with Ninne Pelladatha. She gained popularity in every household with the TV serial 'Tilottama'.

The actor was well-known for her roles in Kannada television series. Aside from that, she worked in other languages. Pavitra also won the hearts of the audience with her excellent performances in Telugu serials.