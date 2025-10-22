Pavitra Punia gets engaged to businessman after breakup with Eijaz Khan, keeps fiance's identity hidden. See pics

Television actor Pavitra Punia, best known for her roles in shows such as Love U Zindagi, Naagin 3, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, recently announced her engagement by sharing adorable pictures on social media. This comes a year after she parted ways with ex-boyfriend Eijaz Khan, whom she started dating during Bigg Boss 14. Pavitra Punia shared adorable pics as she got engaged.

Pavitra Punia gets engaged

On Wednesday, Pavitra took to Instagram to share pictures from her dreamy proposal, without revealing the face of her fiancé. In one of the photos, her partner was seen on one knee as he popped the question in a beachside setting. In the rest of the pictures, the two were seen sharing a warm hug, overjoyed after getting engaged. She neither revealed the face of her boyfriend nor disclosed his name. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Locked in 🧿 love made it official. #pavitrapunia soon to be Mrs. ____🧿#NS.”

Pavitra’s industry friends showered her with love in the comments section. Actor Krissann Barretto Karamchandani wrote, “I knew first haha CONGRATS MY LOVEEEEE. Soooo happy for youuuu.” Supriya Shukla commented, “God bless... So happy for you... Be happy forever.” Fans also congratulated her, with one writing, “Finally 💍 Happy for you!!”

About Pavitra Punia's boyfriend

Earlier, Pavitra told HT City about her boyfriend, saying, “He is a businessman from the USA, not at all an actor. A wonderful and kind person. We’ve been going steady for quite some time now, and it feels right.” She also revealed that she celebrated Diwali with him this year instead of with her family.

Pavitra Punia's relationship with Eijaz Khan

Before this, Pavitra was dating actor Eijaz Khan. The two met during their stint in Bigg Boss 14. After coming out of the house, they had told the media and fans that they planned to get married someday. They got engaged in 2020, with Eijaz sharing pictures from August 3 when he proposed to Pavitra. They remained one of the most popular couples for a long time. However, they parted ways in 2024 after being together for four years.