Pavitra Punia remembers Sidharth Shukla on one-month death anniversary: ‘You’d have celebrated Shehnaaz Gill’s movie’

Pavitra Punia remembered Sidharth Shukla on his one-month death anniversary with an emotional note shared on Instagram Stories. She also mentioned how Shehnaaz Gill has kept a brave face through it all. Sidharth died of a suspected heart attack last month.

Posting a picture of Sidharth, Pavitra Punia wrote, “Tu theek hai na waha ek mahina ho gaya. Yaad karte hain sab tujhe tera zikra hota hai to lagta hi nahi tu humare beech nahi hai (Are you fine there? It has been a month. Everyone remembers you, we talk about you. It is hard to believe that you are no longer among us).”

Pavitra further wrote about Shehnaaz’s new movie: “Shehnaaz ki movie aa rahi hai Honsla Rakh. Tu hota to kitna celebrate karta. Wo bacchi bhi honsla rakhi hue hai (Shehnaaz’s movie Honsla Rakh will release soon. You’d have celebrated so much if you were around. That kid is also trying to be brave). We miss you Shukla.”

Last month, Pavitra had told Hindustan Times in an interview that the bond between Shehnaaz and Sidharth was “no less than that of a husband-wife”. Soon after his death, she said, “Aaj main jab Shehnaaz ko dekhti hoon, toh rooh kaanp jaati hai (When I see Shehnaaz today, it shakes my very core. People dream of having a pure bond like they had). I wouldn’t say it was dosti or boyfriend-girlfriend. Yeh rishta pati patni se kam nahin tha (Their relationship was no less than that of a husband and wife). After Soni-Mahiwal, Romeo-Juliet, people will remember Sidharth-Shehnaaz. Their fans are crazy about them. I was madly in love with Shehnaaz and Sid jodi. I hope she manages, stays strong to cope with the loss.”

Sidharth Shukla won Bigg Boss 13, where he grew close to Shehnaaz Gill. They also featured in a few music videos together. While they never confirmed their relationship, they were often spotted together and also appreciated each other on social media.

Pavitra was part of Bigg Boss 14, where Sidharth participated as a ‘senior’. Earlier, the two had worked together on the TV show Luv U Zindagi in 2011.