Rahul Vaidya's fiance Disha Parmar almost knocks friend out while playing cricket, he calls her 'Virat Kohli in making'
- Disha Parmar's batting skills earned her a Virat Kohli comparison from fiancé Rahul Vaidya. The couple is on a quick vacation together and has been posting updates on social media. Watch their latest video.
Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya is having a grand time on his vacation with his fiancée Disha Parmar. On Sunday, he took to Instagram to share a video from a game of cricket they played together, calling it his 'first love'.
"New Virat kohli(lite) in the making," he captioned the post, adding the hashtags '#sunday #firstlove #cricket'. In the three-minute video, Rahul could be seen bowling, with Disha at the crease. "Don't be scared," Rahul tells Disha as he prepares to bowl a delivery, which Disha smacks to the boundary.
Later, Disha almost knocked the man behind the camera out unintentionally when she hit the ball directly at him. Rahul and Disha informed their fans on Instagram that they were headed for a quick vacation last week. They have been posting regular updates on social media.
Rahul proposed to Disha on her birthday, via a grand gesture on Bigg Boss. He told her to convey her response to the show's producers. Disha later visited Rahul on the show.
Also read: 'I wear my boyfriend's clothes', says Bigg Boss runner-up Rahul Vaidya's fiancee Disha Parmar, shares video
He confirmed in an interview that he and Disha will most likely tie the knot this year. Earlier, Rahul’s mother Geeta Vaidya spoke about the possibility of a June wedding, as Disha did not want to get married in the summer and they did not want to wait till December. He confirmed it and told The Times of India, “If my mother has that the wedding will happen in June then definitely it has to be in June. My mom has left for home but Disha is still waiting outside for me and once we are together, we will have the discussion about marriage.”
