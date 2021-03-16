IND USA
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin developed feelings for each other on Bigg Boss 14.
Rahul Vaidya says his equation with Jasmin Bhasin improved 'because of her boyfriend' Aly Goni

  • Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya has said that his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin improved partly because he is good friends with her boyfriend, Aly Goni.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:11 AM IST

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya has said that his equation with co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin improved because his closest friend in the house was Aly Goni. Rahul and Jasmin started off on the wrong foot but later warmed to each other.

Rahul said that Jasmin had expressed regret of not trusting him initially when she returned as Aly's supporter towards the end of the show. But by then, he said, the fights seemed insignificant.

He told Siddharth Kannan, "Our equation improved because her boyfriend, Aly, was my best and only friend on the show. Obviously, if you're best friends with the boyfriend, then your relationship with his girlfriend will also improve. That's when Jasmin and I actually got to know each other. That's when we developed mutual love and respect for each other."

Asked if Aly started playing on his behalf on the show, Rahul said, “Nahi, I don't think he is playing but he is a guy like that. Dildaar aadmi hai (he's an emotional guy), fun-loving guy, very real so we could really match, our energies match."

Both Rahul and Aly made grand gestures for their love on the show. While Rahul proposed to his girlfriend, Disha Parmar, Aly and Jasmin developed feelings for each other. Both couples are contemplating marriage, with Rahul and Disha looking to tie the knot in a few months.

Also read: Jasmin Bhasin: 'Rahul Vaidya snatched Aly Goni from me, they are sending kisses to each other'

Jasmin joked in an Instagram live session in February that Rahul had 'stolen' Aly away from her. "He only loves Rahul. Rahul ne isko mujhse cheen liya hai! Rahul ka zyada gehra ho gaya aur mujhe bahut akelapan mehsoos hota hai aajkal. Aur Rahul se bahut jalan bhi hoti hai. Aly ko cheen liya, Aly ko neend nahi aa rahi Rahul ke bina. Chat kar raha hai, kissiyan bhej raha hai. Dono baby ban gaye hain ek dusre ke, ye kya ho raha hai? (Rahul has snatched him from me. His friendship with Rahul is stronger. I am feeling lonely and also jealous of Rahul. Aly cannot sleep without him, they have been on chat, sending kisses to each other. They call each other baby. What is happening)?" she had said.

Sonali Phogat danced to Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's Tera Suit.
Abhinav and Rubina recreate Tera Suit.
Gauahar Khan's team issues statement to say she has tested negative for coronavirus.
A mother to two kids, actor Chahatt Khanna started her apparel brand three years ago.
Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot with Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.
Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are expecting their first child.
Jasmin Bhasin excited for Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla's song Marjaneya.
Rakhi Sawant poses for a selfie with a man.
Anita Hassanandani reveals she's ready for Bigg Boss 15 thanks to Sidharth Shukla.
Kamya Panjabi has chimed in on the Zomato controversy.
Rupali Ganguly and her husband Ashwin Verma were rumoured to participate in Nach Baliye 10.
Nikki Tamboli participated in Bigg Boss 14.
Paras Chharab and Mahira Sharma in poster for new song, Rang Lageya.
