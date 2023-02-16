Rakhi Sawant apologises to Sherlyn Chopra for past differences, seals friendship with hugs, kisses. Watch

Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra have become friends months after they filed police complaints against each other. On Wednesday, Sherlyn came out in support of Rakhi in her fight against her husband Adil Khan Durrani, who is currently in judicial custody. The two hugged each other several times, kissed on each other's cheeks and also cut a cake as they celebrated their friendship in front of the paparazzi. Also read: Adil Khan's ‘girlfriend’ Nivedita Chandel reacts to Rakhi Sawant's comments: 'I’ve only been sweet to her'

Rakhi has filed an FIR against Adil, accusing him taking her money without her consent, domestic violence and dowry harassment. Sherlyn, who had earlier said that it was Adil, who became a victim of Rakhi's antics, called him a ‘thug’ on Wednesday.

Talking to the paparazzi with Sherlyn sitting by her side, Rakhi said on Wednesday, "Sherlyn meri bahut purani dost hai. No doubt hum dono ke beech me thoda sa kujh ho gaya tha, main us cheez ke liye apni behen se mafi mangti hu. I love you (Sherlyn is an old friend of mine. We had some differences in between, I apologise to my sister for the same)."

Sherlyn also said, “Aapko apne jiwan ka rajkumar mila to aap khush kyu nahi ho. Pata chala ki inke jiwan ka rajkumar duniya ka sabse mahaan thug nikla jo logo ko bewakoof banata hai aur logo ke saath fareb karta hai aur jab Rakhi ji ne mujhe haal hi mein ye bataya ki Mysore ki koi Irani ladki unke jhaanse mein aagai and unke sath inke patidev ne yaun utpidan kia, mere raungte khade hogaye (I wondered why are you not happy after getting the prince of your dreams. I realised the prince of her life turned out to be world's biggest fraud who fools people, cheats them and I got goosebumps when Rakhi recently told me that an Iranian girl in Mysore fell into his trap and he sexually assaulted her).”

In January, Mumbai Police had detained Rakhi after Sherlyn complained that she made inappropriate videos and photos of her go viral. In November last year, Rakhi and Sherlyn filed FIRs against each other for using objectionable language.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON