Rakhi Sawant says 'injustice' has been done to Zomato delivery person: 'Respect everyone, they may become PM one day'
- Rakhi Sawant has said that she believes the Zomato delivery person who was accused by an influencer of physical violence recently. She said that an injustice has been done to him.
Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant has said that an injustice has been done against the food delivery person who was accused by a social media influencer of physical violence recently. Rakhi said that the least people can do is respect individuals who deliver food to them.
Rakhi was speaking to the paparazzi outside the gym, where she was asked about the incident. Earlier this month, a Bengaluru-based influencer named Hitashee had accused a Zomato delivery person of beating her after an altercation. The delivery person, Kamaraj, has said that he is innocent.
"I am very sad," Rakhi said in a video posted by a paparazzi account, adding in Hindi, "These people come and cure your hunger. Respect them, love them; they're out there working during Covid times. Give them some water; I do."
She continued, "Respect each and every person. You never know, a Zomato guy could become the Prime Minister one day. Respect everyone, because the only thing we can give freely is love."
Also read: Kamya Panjabi says she believes Zomato delivery person, can see innocence in his 'eyes'
The influencer, in a video posted on Instagram, had accused the delivery person of punching her and running away after an altercation about her delivery being delayed. Kamaraj has denied the claims, and has said that the woman injured herself while trying to attack him. Zomato has said that it has suspended Kamaraj, although it is paying for his legal fees, as well as for Hitashee's medical expenses. Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal tweeted that the priority is for the 'truth' to prevail, and added that the delivery person has an outstanding 4.75 rating on the platform.
Previously, actors Kamya Panjabi, Parineeti Chopra, Rohit Roy and others have tweeted in support of Kamaraj.
Get our daily newsletter
Rakhi Sawant says 'injustice' has been done to Zomato delivery person
- Rakhi Sawant has said that she believes the Zomato delivery person who was accused by an influencer of physical violence recently. She said that an injustice has been done to him.
Sidharth and Shehnaaz 'definitely have soft corner for each other', says Vindu
- Vindu Dara Singh has said that he is close to Sidharth Shukla, and knows that the Bigg Boss 13 contestant has a 'soft corner' for Shehnaaz Gill.
Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli tests positive for Covid-19: I am self quarantined
- Actor Nikki Tamboli tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday and put out a notice too on Instagram. See it here.
Priyanka talks about her Hindu, Christian, Islamic upbringing with Oprah
Rakhi is a cute doll with long flowing hair in this throwback pic as a child
- Rakhi Sawant shared a bunch of throwback pictures from her childhood and teenage years. Her fans were delighted to see them.
Michelle Obama shuts down Jimmy Kimmel's probing question on her sex life
- Former US first lady Michelle Obama was too savvy for Jimmy Kimmel when he interviewed her for Michele's upcoming show on Netflix, Waffles + Mochi. See here.
OTT can change the game for young actors: Aditi Sharma
Lee Min-ho waves at fans present outside Pachinko filming location, watch video
- Lee Min-ho is currently in Canada, shooting his upcoming series Pachinko. The actor plays Hansu in the project.
Priyanka Chopra's Oprah interview promo out. Watch it here
Teejay Sidhu, her newborn are mirror images in this pic from when she was born
- Teejay Sidhu has posted an elaborate note, sharing details of how she connected with her newborn during pregnancy. She also posted a pic with her to mark her 3-month birthday.
Abhinav can 'never be good friends' with Rahul Vaidya, but admires this trait
- Abhinav Shukla participated in a round of rapid-fire where he revealed that he can never be friends with Rahul Vaidya but confessed one quality he admires about the Bigg Boss 14 runner-up.
Gauahar Khan shares late dad's pic: 'You are in a better place'
- Gauahar Khan, who has been banned from working for the next 2 months and is facing an FIR for allegedly breaking Covid-19 norms, shares a note about her late dad.
Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan's perfect Maldives holiday
Rahul Vaidya teases a big announcement about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, watch
- Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend Disha Parmar recently met fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin for a dinner outing in Mumbai.
Anita shares a video of son as he dresses up, Rohit calls him 'The Great Gatsby'
- Rohit Reddy saw 'The Great Gatsby' in their son Aaravv when his actor-wife Anita Hassananadani posted a video from the newborn's photoshoot.