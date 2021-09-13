Ram Kapoor's wife drops old pic from 2003, fans can't believe he was ‘so fit’. See here

Actor Gautami Kapoor took to Instagram to share an old throwback picture with her husband Ram Kapoor, whose lean look caught the eye of fans. Sharing the picture, she wrote: “The year that was… 2003!”

The picture showed Gautami and Ram posing on the beach. Both were wearing swimsuits. Ram Kapoor looked very different from what fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.

One of them wrote, “He was so fit.” Another said: “Ram mentioned in an interview that his best physique was during his honeymoon.. couldn't agree more.” A third person said: “Oh my god you guys are just so damn hot. We want more throwback pics please!"

Some time in 2019, the actor underwent a transformation. His fans were in for a surprise after he shared pictures of himself. “Wassssup peeps!! Long time no see,” he wrote.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror in 2019, he talked about his weight loss. Ram had said: “I was 130 kgs when I started and I want to lose another 25-30 kgs.” The actor revealed that his journey started at the age of 43, and added, “I decided that if I wanted to do achieve my weight goals, I will have to take time off from work. It would need to be a substantial length of time — six months to a year.”

Gautami also spoke about his body transformation. She told a leading daily that year about how Ram opted for natural ways to knock off weight: “He is a foodie so for him to lose weight and control his diet, is a big thing. He has taken a long time to lose all the weight. He has not undergone any surgery as people feel and has opted for the natural way. Ram still feels that he has just come halfway through and will take another 6 months to achieve his goals and reduce more weight and become almost half the size that he is now. Ram says that fitness is an addiction and now that he has reached up to this level, he wants to achieve it all.”

Also read: Ram Kapoor opens up about his shocking weight loss at 45, says ‘I decided that I will have to take time off from work’

Ram made his mark on television with the hit show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, in which he starred with Sakshi Tanwar. The show's second season is back on television these days with a different pair - Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta.